Joey's Sports Corner: An ode to 2020 sports

PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Silas F. Trombley, Jr. of Plattsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh on May 17, 1938, the son of Silas and Evelyn (Ouimette) Trombley. Silas was a member of the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union N…