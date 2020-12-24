Joey's Sports Corner: An ode to 2020 sports

‘Twas the year 2020, and the pandemic made everyone mad.
Nobody could’ve seen it coming, but sports were bagged.
We started out the year just like any other.
We had no idea what was about to be uncovered.
January and February were normal, but then came March.
Life started to get harsh.
We said goodbye to the basketball courts and the hockey rinks.
Everyone said to themselves, “Man, this stinks.”
COVID-19 kept knocking us around.
Then came the shutdown.
We were told to stay home and wear our masks.
Boy oh boy, there were plenty of questions being asked.
We all missed sports but knew the health crisis needed to be handled.
It was time to put up a fight, so we battled.
We listened to health officials and what they said.
Our healthcare workers did the best they could to keep us safe as the virus spread.
Meanwhile, our routines felt like they were destroyed with an anvil.
There wasn’t even a single live sport on any television channel.
But the temperatures started to get a little warmer and allowed us to be outside.
Things were still shut down, but there was a chance to at least go for a walk, run or bike ride.
As the spring rolled on, there were the typical days filled with rain showers.
We sometimes found ourselves stuck inside, but at least we had e-sports to pass a few hours.
In April and May, national sports continued to remain quiet for the most part.
Meanwhile, student-athletes playing sports at the varsity level wondered if their spring season would ever start.
To the disappointment of many, the sports world continued to stay mostly dormant.
Patience still proved to be very important.
Us sports fans needed something to keep ourselves from getting gloomy and falling into a trance.
One thing that certainly helped was watching Michael Jordan’s career featured on “The Last Dance.”
There were plenty of high points in Jordan’s career.
Once we reached the summer, hope was near.
COVID-19 cases began to go down.
The sports scene started to shine bright like a baseball diamond in Cooperstown.
We finished going through reopening phases and were ready to get back to normal.
The problem was the way we were operating in life was anything but formal.
The summer was interesting on many levels.
Sports returning was very special.
Whether it was for student-athletes or the professionals, health protocols were established so sports could be played in a safe fashion.
The requirements to some were a nuisance, but in the end, athletes of all ages and levels were driven by their passion.
However, don’t be fooled and think there were no struggles.
Heck, the NHL and NBA played in bubbles.
As the summer passed and fall approached, people wondered if sports would stick around.
Health experts were predicting a second wave of the pandemic, which left many with their heads down.
But countless people rose to the occasion and fought to keep giving athletes a chance to play.
Things were a bit complicated as some sports were not allowed to start and others were given the OK.
While life has been a bit different, the sports world certainly has seen memorable moments.
Without a doubt, the pandemic is a tough opponent.
But just like any good sports story, there were plenty of ups and downs.
Similar to what a talented team would do, we will learn from our mistakes and try to duplicate our successes so we can rebound.
We’re not back to normal just yet, but there’s hope in sight.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but there’s a rookie vaccine out there that will help us take down this virus with all its might.
2020 hasn’t been what anyone could have imagined when it started, but let’s hope sports and everything else in 2021 is a delight.
In the end, we’re all family, and to all of you, a good night.
