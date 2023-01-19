LAKE PLACID — So far, Japan’s Ryo Hirose has dominated men’s cross-country events at the FISU Winter World University Games. After winning Wednesday’s 10K individual pursuit race, it doesn’t appear like he’s slowing down.
Hirose ripped through the 10K race at Mount Van Hoevenberg in a time of 22 minutes, 44.9 seconds en route to his third gold medal of the Games. He previously won gold in the mixed team sprint classic and the 10K individual classic sprint.
Norway’s Andreas Kirkeng finished in second place in 22:53.9, which marked his third medal of the Games as well. His previous two medals were both bronze.
U.S. skier John Steel Hagenbuch picked up his first medal of the Games, placing third overall in 22:58.2.
“I was hungry for more, but the two guys in front of me were so strong,” Hagenbuch said. “I think I would’ve needed a 15K to fully catch them but I think I was game.”
Hagenbuch, of Sun Valley, Idaho, is no stranger to competing in Lake Placid. The Dartmouth College student said he has competed here twice before.
“Once at the Junior Nationals in 2017, which was at the ski jumps complex, and once last year for a super tour competition,” Hagenbuch said.
Racing in wet and slushy conditions, Hagenbuch started as the seventh skier in the pursuit, which forced him to have to catch up the pack early on.
He said the conditions only made the race harder. Hagenbuch eventually caught up to the top two finishers and at one point was around 12 seconds behind Hirose.
“Towards the end there — when my legs were pretty shot — I was just trying to stay up on the downhills,” Hagenbuch said. “I’m a stronger climber than anything so I was really trying to make work there”
Hirose eventually extended his lead on the final lap to seal his win.
Finn Sweet, of Craftsbury, Vermont, had a solid race finishing in seventh place in 23:23.9. The United States was rounded out by Alexander Maurer (23:52.9) in 27th place and Gregory Burt (24:09.1) in 34th.
U.S. athlete Will Koch, of Peru, Vermont, was scratched from Wednesday’s race due to a back injury he suffered on Tuesday. Fellow American Adam Witkowski was also scratched from the race.
Much like Hirose, Finland’s Hilla Niemela is also tearing up the cross-country events. On Wednesday, Niemela led right from the get-go of the women’s 5K pursuit competition and never looked back.
Her efforts were good enough to win her second gold medal of the Games in a time of 12:27.8. Estonia’s Mariel Merlii Pulles won the silver medal in 12:35.6 and Italy’s Maria Eugenia Boccardi claimed the bronze in 12:41.6.
Kendall Kramer was the top U.S. cross-country athlete placing 11th in 13:38.5. American skiers Anabel Needham (13:58.7) and Sophia Mazzoni (14:03.9) finished inside the top-20 of the 64-person race. Needham finished in 17th, while Mazzoni was 20th.
The U.S. was rounded out by Annie McColgan (14:17.5) in 25th place, Nina Seemann (14:26.3) in 28th and Lucinda Anderson (14:32.0) in 32nd.
Cross-country skiing at the World University Games will continue today with the women’s 3x5K relay and the men’s 4 x 7.5K relay at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
