Inspection, practice scheduled at Airborne Speedway

PLATTSBURGH – Airborne Speedway has announced an inspection and practice to be held in the coming days.
Sunday, June 7 will be inspection day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the speedway grounds. A practice will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, only Airborne divisions will be permitted to practice (Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Renegades and Four Cylinders). Cars must pass a safety inspection prior to entering onto the racing surface.
Tuesday’s pit admission prices are set at $20 for licensed members and $25 for those without licenses. Both DIRTcar and Airborne Speedway licenses will be available for purchase on Tuesday evening.
As per Coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, the main grandstands will not be open for spectators. The grandstands will be off limits to drivers and crew members as well.
Please keep in mind, following these strict guidelines will help return to racing as soon as possible.
Any questions can be directed to Rich Walker (518-726-0315) or Robby Knowles (518-570-1324)
The Coronavirus restrictions and guidelines are listed below.
—
(Valid for both Inspection and Practice)
1- Touchless temperature scanners will be used to test all participants upon entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher will not be allowed into the facility. Participants with a temperature of 100.3 or below will be allowed into the facility and should follow all other facility guidelines.
2- Race car haulers and trailers will be parked 10’ from each other and will be assigned spots by competition/pit officials as they enter.
3- No more than 6 persons (driver included) will be permitted per team.
4- Team members must stay within the assigned pit area, wear masks at all times, practice social distancing guidelines in all areas of the pit and follow all CDC safety guidelines.
5- Team spotters must practice social distancing guidelines.
6- Participants, regardless of age, are required to wear face masks at all times and practice all CDC safety guidelines. Failure to do so will result in that person(s) being removed from the premises. No refund of pit pass purchase will be provided.
7- No animals will be permitted in the pits.
