IN THE ROUGH: Golfers, course owners faced with difficult situation

PLATTSBURGH — Golf had been providing a great source of stress relief and normalcy for many during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Until it wasn't.
On Thursday, April 9, golf courses were deemed non-essential, forcing all in New York to shut down and remain closed until at least April 29.
The new guidance was issued by Empire State Development.
DISAPPOINTMENT
When news broke about golf courses being forced to close for the time being, the decision had an emotional response.
"I am very disappointed because we are a small group of golf courses in the North Country right now, and we are all struggling," The Barracks Golf Course owner Delores Vivian said.
"What better place to do some social distancing than being on a golf course. You are walking. You are breathing fresh air. You are basically hitting that ball and getting frustration out."
Vivian stressed how the order to close golf courses has a severe economic impact on her business, and with the golf season being a short one in the North Country, there's not much time to make up financial losses.
'IT PUTS YOUR MIND AT EASE'
Prior to the decision, golfers who regularly play as well as those who just hit the course occasionally were making it a point to get out and enjoy a sport they love.
"The most important thing is for four hours when you are out golfing, your mind is off of the realities going on," Bluff Point Golf Resort member Robby Knowles said.
"The coronavirus is still in the back of your mind, but golfing tricks your mind a bit and lets you focus on something else. Being able to shut your brain off gives you a chance to relax."
Knowles had played five consecutive days before courses were told to stop operations and been out eight different times already this season, making the most of the opportunity to play.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Many North Country courses were taking the precautions necessary to maintain social distancing.
Golf cups had been raised on greens, flag poles did not need to be touched and carts were not allowed at most courses.
"I can't count how many times I called the health department and the Town of Plattsburgh to make sure I was following the guidelines," Vivian said.
Even following the guidance of health officials, she said her efforts felt all for naught when she had to tell members they could not come and play.
"We were not allowing carts out, (and) our health department was very impressed with the way I was running (the course). Every scorecard had the official rules on safe distancing on them, and they were handed to each individual player about keeping safe distance."
FILLING TIME
For many, golf was a great activity during this time of social distancing.
Jeff Norton, who is accustomed to coaching his Northeastern Clinton baseball team in the spring, was taking advantage of golf courses being open and starting to play more often.
"It's tough to find things you like to do right now, so to be able to get outside and enjoy some golf was great," Norton said.
"You have to find different outlets. I am far from a golfer, but my interest has picked up since it's one of the few things to do. I have been to the driving range four or five times already and been out four times."
In a time of so many unknowns, Norton was enjoying being able to get out when he wanted to and knowing that outlet to play was available.
As far as a baseball season goes, Norton said he's choosing to be optimistic.
"I am trying to stay as positive as I can," he said. "Just trying to keep hope we will get some sort of spring season in and maybe some summer ball in."
'JUST STRANGE'
There's no question that this golf season will be unique.
As is with everything the novel coronavirus affects, there's no way to know exactly when golf courses can reopen.
"This is my 64th golf season, and there is no season that is even close to comparing to how this one has been," Harmony Golf Club & Community member Warren Adams said. "It's just strange."
Adams recently took advantage of the opportunity to golf and walked the Harmony course, which was something he had not done in about 15 years.
He complimented how Harmony as well as some other local courses were not allowing carts and enforcing guidelines that assimilate with social distancing.
"I really just enjoyed being able to go out there and play because it really stinks being stuck in the house," Adams said. "If you tell me there's a chance for me to go out and golf, I am never going to pass up that opportunity. It's something I have loved for a very long time."
HEAVY FINES
If golfers or walkers are found on the property of various golf courses at this time, a $10,000 fine may be imposed to each individual violator.
Vivian learned of this shortly after the announcement and called all her members to notify them of the situation.
On her course's Facebook page, a post stated, "The Department of Labor will be monitoring and patrolling all golf facilities. If you are found on The Barracks' property, any fines that we receive will be passed on to these violators."
In addition to potential fines, Vivian summarized having to shut down her course as unfortunate.
"I love the North Country, and I run this golf course because it's a tribute to my late husband," Vivian said.
"I felt we were singled out unjustly at this point. I felt that courses in the North Country should have stayed open. I totally agree with courses in the city area, where you have got hundreds of people going to a golf course on a daily basis, being closed down, but we don't have that (population) here in the North Country that those places have."
