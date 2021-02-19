MORRISONVILLE — When Kyle Rock realized that his 10-year-old son Logan would likely miss out on a season of youth hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to bring the ice to Logan.
“I’m lucky I have a father-in-law that’s pretty handy,” Rock said. “I asked (Logan) if he was going to get back into hockey after taking this year off, and when his answer was yes, I knew he couldn’t get a full year behind and I didn’t know what public skating would look like.”
So Rock, a Morrisonville resident, started planning last fall to put an outdoor rink on the family’s lawn.
After receiving a plastic liner and bracket rink kit from his in-laws as a gift for the family late last year, Rock built some boards for the rink out of 3/4 inch plywood and set to work.
Early on in the process, Rock brought a couple loads of sand in to level out the area for the rink.
Even with that, the area still wasn’t quite there and required Rock to flood one end of the rink for quite a while before it leveled off.
“The biggest thing, far and away, is getting the area level,” Rock said for anyone looking to make a rink themselves. “Your life is gonna be a lot easier if you can get it to where you’re not putting a lot of water in one end to level it off.”
Rock is looking forward to some more fun on the ice this winter, but is also planning on improving the rink’s area for next winter as well.
“This summer, we’ll build it up a bit more so it’s easier going forward,” Rock said.
The rink was up and running for a short time before the New Year before the North Country’s warm snap around Christmas put it out of commission for some time.
But the recent month or so of solid cold weather allowed Rock to get it into good working order.
He’s even gotten some logos under the ice, including a logo of his favorite team, the Montreal Canadiens, at center ice, much to Logan’s chagrin.
“He said, ‘Why does your logo get to go at center ice,’ and I said, ‘Because I made the rink,’” Rock said with a laugh. “He’s a Kings fan, but I think that’s just because he wants to stay up till 10 at night to watch games.”
Rock is hoping to find some skates for his 2-year-old son Bryce to get him out on the ice as well, but he’s already gotten into a few spirited games with Logan.
“We play a lot of games against each other. We play up to five and he usually wins every one 5-4 miraculously,” Rock said.
