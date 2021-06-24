‘HIS LEGS WILL LET HIM SEE THE WORLD’: Anderson excited for Special Olympics opportunity

PLATTSBURGH – Sam Anderson is an athlete, a runner, a competitor, an inspiration and now an Olympian.
Anderson competes in cross country for Boquet Valley High School, in the 1500m and 3000m categories, where he shines among his team.
Last year, Anderson qualified for the New York State Special Olympics, but the events were forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Now, with COVID cases decreasing and sports all around the board getting back on track, Sam is able to compete again with Boquet Valley, and soon the Special Olympics again.
He will be New York state’s only long distance track athlete, competing in the 1500m and 3000m during the 2022 Special Olympics Games.
Anderson will compete Aug. 5 to 12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
And just last week in a track meet, he finished in second place in the two-mile, his father John Anderson said.
“That’s in high school. You’re talking about someone with disabilities performing at a pretty high level in high school, so he’s a pretty impressive young man,” he said.
STILL MOTIVATED
Special Olympics coordinator for Clinton and Essex counties Barb Thomas said that even during this past year, when Sam didn’t have any competition, he still ran every day.
“He’s still motivated to keep trying because when he does go on, to where there are people in his category, he can compete with them,” Thomas said.
Thomas, a longtime coach of more than 30 years, said it was nice to get back into coaching after many setbacks from COVID.
“We ended up having to break up into three different practice groups so that we could keep within the guidelines of the Special Olympics where the groups had to be 10 or smaller,” Thomas said.
“It was a real challenge.”
Thomas explained that the athletes had to stay six feet apart, wear masks when not competing and couldn’t hug or high-five, which felt like a big loss to a lot of them.
“It was tough, but I think they wanted to do it so badly that they were willing to follow the guidelines,” Thomas said.
STAYING ON TRACK
For Sam, it didn’t matter.
He kept that Olympian mindset and kept working during the prolonged off-season.
“I don’t think it affected him that much,” John Anderson said. “It was a difficult year, but in the off-season, he trains a lot by himself, with me helping him.
“But still, three days a week running five to 10 miles in all kinds of conditions.”
Sam said that he works hard everyday with running, high mileage practice and sometimes working with a personal trainer.
With the high school track season being cancelled last year, Sam had a lot of goals that he couldn’t reach because of the circumstances.
“Now he’s got another little carrot hanging in front of him with the USA games,” John Anderson said.
That little carrot may in fact be Sam himself.
“I guess time, to beat my best time,” Sam responded when asked what keeps him motivated.
“He’s kind of self-competitive, you might say,” John said.
FULL OF EXCITEMENT
Everyone in Sam’s life is excited to see him get back into the groove and compete again.
“We’re just thrilled,” John said.
“Sam works really, really hard, he’s an amazing athlete, an amazing runner, and we’ve always told him his legs will let him see the world, and it’s happening.”
Like any parent, John said it is really exciting for his son to get rewarded for all his hard work.
Thomas said that it was amazing how she saw Sam grow from a young, awkward teenager to a real athlete that is competing in the state Special Olympics.
“I think going to a big competition like that, out of his usual range, has been really nice to see,” she said.
KEEPING IT GOING
John Anderson volunteers as a co-coordinator with Thomas for the Clinton-Essex Special Olympics, and hopes to keep the events going for these athletes.
“We just want to make sure the North Country Special Olympics continues, so I volunteered to take more responsibility, to help take some of the pressure off Barb,” John said.
“Someday, when she’s ready to be done and retire, or whatever happens, it’s important that somebody is there that learned from her and continues the North Country’s greatness.”
