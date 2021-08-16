Heywood aces restart for second win of season

PLATTSBURGH — Six-time J&S Steel Sportsman Champion, Nick Heywood aced a lap-20 restart to collect his second win of the year at Airborne Speedway.
Delbert LeGrow and Jamy Begor led the field to the green flag for the 30-lap feature event, with Begor getting the early advantage from the outside groove. Heywood quickly worked his way to the front of the field, challenging Begor and taking the lead shortly after.
Heywood got out to a 10 car-length advantage after a lap-10 restart, but Begor was rim riding through turns three and four, and eventually cut his deficit in half, before soaring around Heywood at the halfway point to regain the lead. Begor continued to run the extreme outside lane, until a lap-20 yellow flag slowed the pace and forced Begor to make a lane choice for the restart.
Begor elected to restart from the outside, putting Heywood down low. Begor hit the Lake City Fire Zone and got on the gas early in the middle of turns three and four, but slid up the track a bit, allowing Heywood to keep pace alongside. Heywood was solid on the inside of turns one and two and beat Begor to turn three and ran the extreme outside line that Begor had been utilizing.
Heywood checked out in the final 10 laps of the event, cruising to victory.
“I was hoping that Jamy was going to give us the inside, because our car was really good on the inside of one and two,” Heywood said. “Sometimes when you’re the leader, you’re a sitting duck because you can’t see where other cars are getting good runs. Once we cleared Jamy off turn two, I went to the top in three and four where he was running strong.”
Justin Severance came on strong after the last restart, charging up to the second spot, with Begor completing the podium. David Boisclair and Travis Bruno completed the top five.
Tylor Terry picked up his second checkered flag of the season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Terry held off several competitors on late race restarts, as there were multiple yellow flags in the final eight laps of the 25-lap feature event.
Terry and Tyler Irwin battled side by side on a green-white-checkered finish, before Irwin bobbled entering turn three on the final lap, allowing Terry to pull away to a four-car-length victory. Irwin finished in second, while Jared Blake ran strong for third. Zack Daniels rallied for a fourth-place finish after having to make a pit stop with less than 10 laps remaining, and Cam Gadue completed the top five.
Mat Parker collected his second win of the year in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division’s 15-lap feature event. Parker won in dominating fashion over Nate Smart, Josh LaPorte, Jake Fountain and Dave Demore.
Blayden Arquette was solid again in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division, picking up his fourth win of the year. Pete Blaney and Matt Leonard completed the top three.
Racing action resumes Saturday, Aug. 21, at Airborne for Backpack Night, plus the Sportsman Showdown. Post time is scheduled for 7 p.m..
Results
J&S Steel Sportsman
1. Nick Heywood; 2. Justin Severance; 3. Jamy Begor; 4. David Boisclair; 5. Travis Bruno; 6. Bucko Branham; 7. Tanner Forbes; 8. Chris Cayea; 9. Dylan Rabtoy; 10. DJ Gonyo; 11. Codie Aubin; 12. Michael Wright; 13. Lonnie Rivers; 14. Elliot Lussier; 15. Cory Castell; 16. Bobby Therrien; 17. Fire Swamp; 18. Mike Wells; 19. Rico Hernandez; 20. Delbert Legrow Sr.; 21. Bentley Gray.
Hartson Total Opening Renegades
1. Tylor Terry; 2. Tyler Irwin; 3. Jared Blake; 4. Zack Daniels; 5. Cam Gadue; 6. Joe Daniels; 7. Jason Bogett; 8. Shawn Duquette; 9. Nate Guay; 10. Jason McClatchie; 11. Travis Stokes; 12. Josh Terry; 13. Mark Caron; 14. Richie Turner.
Taylor Rental 4-Cylinders
1. Mat Parker; 2. Nate Smart; 3. Josh LaPorte; 4. Jake Fountain; 5. Dave Demore; 6. Josh LaPorte Jr.; 7. Matt Lavalley; 8. Caleb Tourville; 9. Robert Fletcher; 10. Chuck Mooney; 11. Makaela Goddeau; 12. Hannah Bordeau; 13. Bill Doner; 14. Michael Daniels; 15. Codey Agoney; 16. Josh Blake; DNS. John Bradley; DNS. Raelyn Poulin.
Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman
1. Blayden Arquette; 2. Pete Blaney; 3. Matt Leonard; 4. Steve Bushey; DNS. Kobe Hernandez.
