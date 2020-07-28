Happy Pike takes down Plattsburgh

CHAZY — Plattsburgh remained frisky throughout, but Happy Pike came away with a 4-2 victory in North Country Men's Soccer League play Friday at Chazy Recreation Park.
Jordan Barriere found the back of the net twice, while Josh McCauley and Connor Morse both scored once to supply Happy Pike with plenty of offense.
Happy Pike jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the 22:56 mark of the first half thanks to goals by Barriere and McCauley, but the Nuts' Andrew Follmer tallied with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.
Barriere recorded his second marker of the game thanks to an assist from Heath Lucas with 17:34 gone in the second half, but Follmer scored his second of the match to bring Plattsburgh to within one again.
But Morse buried a goal with less than nine minutes to go in the match to provide all the insurance Happy Pike needed.
Ben Norcross turned away four shots and recorded the win in net for Happy Pike, while Dawson Pellerin made five saves for the Nuts.
—
Happy Pike 4, Plattsburgh 2
Plattsburgh 1 1 — 2
Happy Pike 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, HP, Barriere (Ryan), 14:23. 2, HP, McCauley (Morse), 22:56. 3, PN, Follmer (Hart), 34:56.
Second half- 4, HP, Barriere (Lucas), 17:34. 5, PN, Follmer (Hart), 26:33. 6, HP, Morse, 36:11.
Shots- Happy Pike 9, Plattsburgh 6
Saves- Norcross, HP, 4. Pellerin, PN, 5.
