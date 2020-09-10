Ground Round wins Plattsburgh Little League title

PLATTSBURGH — Ground Round emerged as the 2020 champion of the Plattsburgh Little League Wednesday at Hector Duquette Field.
With a 10-8 win in Game 3 of the championship series, Ground Round outlasted CSEA to win the title.
Adrian Barnes finished with a double, two singles, a walk and three runs to help lead the Ground Round offense, which had plenty of production.
Deacon Whitmarsh picked up the pitching win for Ground Round and was one of many of his teammates to finish with two hits.
Along with Whitmarsh, Lucas Kowalowski, Logan Estes and Austin Lareau all had two singles.
Ground Round held a 6-1 lead after the third inning, but CSEA came storming back with a five-run fourth to even the score.
Dominic DeAngelo notched a homer for CSEA and also had two singles, a walk and three runs scored.
Owen Rankin finished with three singles, while Brennan Peters, Ian Lawrenz and Quinn Isaak all totaled two hits.
Ground Round took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added an insurance run in the fifth.
CSEA scrapped across two runs in the top of the sixth, but the rally ended there, and Michael Welc finished off the game on the mound for the winners.
—
Ground Round 10, CSEA 8
CSEA 001 502 — 8 13
Ground 024 31X — 10 14
Carson Duval, Ian Lawrenz (4) and Dominic DeAngelo (4), Jasper Burdo (4). Deacon Whitmarsh, Michael Welc (4) and Max Coryer. WP- Deacon Whitmarsh. LP- Ian Lawrenz.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo, 2 singles, home run, walk, 3 runs; Carson Duval, single, 2 walks; Jasper Burdo, single; Brennan Peters, 2 singles; Owen Rankin, 3 singles, run; Ian Lawrenz, 2 singles, run; Colin Walker, walk, run; Quinn Isaak, 2 singles, 2 runs.
Ground Round- Lucas Kowalowski, 2 singles, walk; Adrian Barnes, 2 singles, double, walk, 3 runs; Noah Thayer, single, walk, run; Logan Estes, 2 singles, 2 runs; Austin Lareau, 2 singles, 3 runs; Deacon Whitmarsh, 2 singles, walk, run; Hunter Porter, 2 walks; Michael Welc, single, 2 walks.
