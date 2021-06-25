Good offense carries A's over Expos

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A's beat the Criss Consulting/Meron's Expos, 9-4, on Thursday night at South Acres.
The winners scored in all but two innings, providing plenty of run support for 4th Ward starter Ryley O'Connell.
O'Connell surrendered two earned runs in six innings of work and fanned five batters.
The A's offense was led by Brady Pennington's three-hit night.
Joe Suriel and Brantley Marion added two hits apiece.
Mike Bordeau had two hits for the Expos.
—
A's 9, Expos 4
A's 120 301 2 — 9 11 5
Ex 000 021 1 — 4 8 2
O'Connell, Marion (7) and Miner. Knowles, Preston (5), Golden (7) and M. Bordeau, D. Bordeau (5). WP- O'Connell. LP- Knowles. 2B- Suriel (A), Peck (A), Pennington (A), M. Bordeau (E).
