Giroux's holds off 4th Ward

CHAZY — Joel Morris' second goal of the game provided the insurance Giroux's needed to hold off a pesky 4th Ward F.C. rally, Monday.
Giroux's went on to collect a 3-1 victory in North Country Men's Soccer League play at Chazy Recreation Park.
Caleb Hamilton brought 4th Ward F.C. to within one goal when he finished off a penalty kick at the 21:36 mark of the second half.
The tough-luck losers hit the post twice in the second half and nearly tied the game up.
Morris put Giroux's on the board 15:34 into the match, and Dulane Sabatini found the back of the net off an assist from Morris later in the opening half.
TJ Weeden made five stops for Giroux's, while Colden Mrak turned away two shots in the 4th Ward nets.
Morris is now tied with Chazy Orchards' Sabou Tidjani for the league lead in goals with four.
The two will clash Wednesday when Giroux's and Chazy play in a battle for first place at 6:30 p.m. back at Chazy Recreation Park.
—
Giroux's 3, 4th Ward F.C. 1
Giroux's 2 1 — 3
4th Ward 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, G, Morris, 15:34. 2, G, Sabatini (Morris), 32:56.
Second half- 3, 4W, Hamilton (PK), 21:36. 4, G, Morris, 30:45.
Shots- 4th Ward F.C. 6, Giroux's 5
Saves- Weeden, G, 5. Mrak, 4W, 2.
