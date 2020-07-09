Giroux's grabs 4-2 win over Happy Pike

CHAZY — Joel Morris finished with two goals and led the way in Giroux's 4-2 defeat of Happy Pike in North Country Men's Soccer League action, Wednesday, at Chazy Recreation Park.
Zach Brothers evened the game at 1-all with 13:45 elapsed in the second half before Morris and Giroux's took control of the game for good.
Morris, who scored just over 10 minutes into the first half, found the back of the net again at the 20:23 mark, and Giroux's never trailed again.
Just over six minutes later, Delano Edwards upped Giroux's advantage to 3-1.
Tristan Conners cut Happy Pike's deficit in half when he scored off an assist from Nolan Ryan with just under 14 minutes remaining in regulation.
Moussa Adams added an insurance goal for Giroux's late in the game.
"Joel Morris was able to generate chances with his speed and was a big factor for Giroux’s throughout the game, while scoring two, meanwhile TJ Weeden stood tall in net with many big saves," Giroux's captain Scott Bechard said.
Weeden tallied eight stops, while Ben Norcross turned away four shots in Happy Pike's nets.
—
Giroux's 4, Happy Pike 2
Giroux's 1 3 — 4
Happy Pike 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, G, Morris, 10:03.
Second half- 2, H, Z. Brothers, 13:45. 3, G, Morris, 20:23. 4, G, Edwards, 26:34. 5, H, Tr. Conners (Ryan), 31:22. 6, G, Moussa Adams, 41:23.
Shots- Happy Pike 10, Giroux's 8
Saves- Weeden, G, 8. Norcross, H, 4.
