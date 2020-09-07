Game 3 needed to determine CVBL title

LYON MOUNTAIN — The Champlain Valley Baseball League season will be going the distance in 2020.
Trailing in the best-of-three championship series, 1-0, the 4th Ward Cardinals rallied to win the second game of a twinbill on Sunday against Lyon Mountain.
The win-or-go home Game 3 will be Sunday, Sept. 13, at noon at Big Ball Diamond.
"This is some of the best baseball our league has offered in my tenure as commissioner," CVBL Commissioner Randy Lozier said.
"Clutch hitting, game-saving catches and solid pitching made for a great afternoon of baseball."
GAME 1
LYON MOUNTAIN 6
4TH WARD 5
The Miners rallied in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a win against the Cardinals.
Kaden Kowalowski's RBI single plated the eventual game-winning run in Logan Matthews to cap off the Lyon Mountain rally.
Once the Miners had the lead, Brett Juntunen shut the door, pitching 1.1 innings of relief allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Juntunen helped his own cause in the sixth with a clutch 2-run single to highlight the Lyon Mountain offense, which had seven different batters record a base knock.
Ethan King started on the bump for the Miners, tossing 5.2 innings of six-hit ball that saw him allow four earned runs. He struck out one batter.
Ryan Whalen toed the slab for 4th Ward and allowed five earned runs on five hits and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.
Eric Rock came in during the sixth inning and was tagged with the loss.
Zach Rainville went 2-for-4 at the dish, while Joe and Jack Tolosky both drove in two runs for the Cardinals.
GAME 2
4TH WARD 2
LYON MOUNTAIN 1
With his team's back against the wall and down in the series, Tom Neale told the Cardinals to hop on his back.
Neale pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, allowing one earned runs on five hits and no walks.
4th Ward fell behind 1-0 after back to back doubles from Matthews and Kowalowski in the fifth, but the Cardinals answered in the bottom half.
Stephen Peryea Jr. doubled to bring home Jack Tolosky, and Joe Tolosky then plated Peryea Jr. with a run-scoring single.
CJ Worley tallied a team-high two hits for 4th Ward.
—
Game 1
Lyon Mountain 6, 4th Ward 5
4th Ward 003 002 0 — 5 7 6
Lyon Mountain 100 005 X — 6 7 2
Whalen, Rock (6) and Rainville. King, Juntunen (6) and Ka. Kowalowski. WP- Juntunen. LP- Rock.
Game 2
Lyon Mountain 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
4th Ward 000 020 X — 2 5 2
Cross Ka. Kowalowski (6) and Ka. Kowalowski, Ke. Kowalowski. Neale and Erickson. WP- Neale. LP- Cross. 2B- Ka. Kowalowski (LM), Matthews (LM), Peryea Jr. (4W).
