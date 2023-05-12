SARANAC — Peru jumped in front to stay with six runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to defeat Saranac, 12-4, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Donnie Mitchell went the first five innings and struck out seven in getting the pitching win.
Jake Frechette swung the big bat for the Nighthawks with three singles and a double. Connor Graves added a double and single for Peru, while Aiden LaBarge also had a double.
Alex Clancy was the lone Saranac player with two hits. Adrian Barnes and Korbin Cranford each doubled.
“Peru jumped on us early and did a great job with continued offensive pressure throughout the game,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “Every time we made a mistake with an extra walk or error, they capitalized.
“After falling behind in the beginning, I’m proud of the way we didn’t quit and we battled for the entire game.”
—
Peru 12, Saranac 4
Peru 622 110 0 — 12 9 1
Saranac 000 300 1 — 4 7 3
Mitchell, Engstrom (6) and Moore. Blair, Yanulavich (4), Petrashune (7) and Z. Lucia. WP- Mitchell. LP- Blair. 2B- Graves (PCS), LaBarge (PCS), Frechette (PCS), A. Barnes (SCS), Cranford (SCS).
NON-LEAGUE
PLATTSBURGH 16
TICONDEROGA 2
TICONDEROGA — The Hornets tuned up for a big two-game Division I set next week with Peru by turning in a strong performance against the Sentinels.
“Plattsburgh came prepared and ready to play,” Ti coach Dan Dorsett said. “It showed as they hit the ball the entire day and easily beat us the second time around this season.
“Plattsburgh always plays good defense and are disciplined players. We were unable to put any threat together at any point in the game. We need to get back to playing better baseball before the sectionals.”
Dominic DeAngelo powered the Hornets’ offense with three hits, while Jace Lacey, Braeden Calkins, Trenton Griffiths and Jake Calkins all added two apiece.
Winning pitcher Alex O’Neal struck out six, walked four and gave up just one hit in the first five innings.
Three different players had a hit for Ticonderoga.
—
Plattsburgh 16, Ticonderoga 2
Plattsburgh 402 181 0 — 16 14 1
Ticonderoga 100 100 0 — 2 3 2
O’Neal, Lacey (2) and J. Calkins. Perron, Wright (5), Frasier (5), LaCourse (6) and Dorsett, Crossman (6). WP- O’Neal. LP- Perron. 2B- DeAngelo (PHS), Lacey (PHS), B. Calkins (PHS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 9
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 8
CROWN POINT — The Panthers pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to outlast the visitors in a key MVAC contest.
Lucas Evens drew a one-out walk in the seventh, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the game-winning run on Reese Pertak’s long sacrifice fly.
Offensively, Evan Carey went three-for-three, with three runs and two RBI, for Crown Point. He also picked up the pitching win in relief.
Pertak, who combined with Carey to strike out 13, added a single, triple, two runs and RBI, while Ryan Russell chipped in with two singles and a RBI.
Bolton/Schroon Lake had four hits in the contest and one of them was a home run by Isaiah Pelkey, which tied the game in the sixth inning.
“Senior Night will be a game to remember,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “It was definitely a back-and-forth battle between two evenly-matched teams.
“We recognized seniors Ryan Woods, Ethan Evens, Leo Filho and Peter Benway.”
—
Crown Point 9, Bolton/Schroon Lake 8
Bolton/Schroon Lake 303 101 0 — 8 4 1
Crown Point 212 120 1 — 9 8 3
Pelkey, Eager (4) and Wiktorko. Pertak, Carey (5) and J. Russell. WP- Carey. LP- Eager. 3B- Pertak (CPCS). HR- Pelkey (B/SL).
LAKE PLACID 15
CHAZY 8
CHAZY — Max Hyman had two hits, scored four runs and added three RBI to help power the Blue Bombers.
Jon Caito and Vann Morrelli added two hits apiece, with Caito driving in three runs. Winning pitcher P.J. Colby went the first four innings.
Landon Duprey and Ryan Demers paced the Eagles with two hits apiece, with Duprey knocking in three runs. Freshman Tate Stevens got his first varsity hit.
Lake Placid held a 2-1 lead through three innings before breaking loose for eight runs in the fourth to take control.
“We gave Lake Placid some extra outs in the fourth inning and, against top-tier teams, that won’t end well,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Lake Placid is solid all around in all aspects of the game, and is a good model for what a quality team should look like.
“Eighth-graders Ryan Demers and Landon Duprey showed up today in a big game and performed well for us.”
—
Lake Placid 15, Chazy 8
Lake Placid 101 823 0 — 15 10 4
Chazy 100 140 2 — 8 7 3
Colby, Caito (5), Morrelli (7) and Thomsen. Valentin, Demers (4), Duprey (6) and Columbus. WP- Colby. LP- Valentin.
BOQUET VALLEY 14
WELLS 4 (5)
WESTPORT — Boquet Valley seniors combined to go six-for-10, with six RBI, on Senior Night.
Landon Egglefield went the first three innings, struck out eight and did not walk anyone in getting the pitching win, and helped himself at the plate with two doubles, single and three RBI.
Senior Nate Pettit rapped two hits and senior George Staats drove in three runs for the Griffins.
Also helping out in the win were Maddox Rice with three hits and two RBI, Ben Burdo with a double and single, Bode Buehler with a triple and single, and Teddy Gay with a triple and single.
“I gave Landon the start on the hill and he didn’t disappoint,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “He pounded the strike zone. And we were finally able to put some runs on the board to support him.
“The seniors all played well today and showed great leadership, helping us earn the win.”
—
Boquet Valley 14, Wells 4 (5)
Wells 012 01 — 4 4 3
Boquet Valley 109 22 — 14 13 1
Simmins and Turnball. Egglefield, Burdo (4) and Burdo, Rice (4). WP- Egglefield. LP- Simmins. 2B- Burdo (BVCS), Pettit (BVCS), Egglefield 2 (BVCS). 3B- Buehler (BVCS), Gay (BVCS).
