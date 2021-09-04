Fireworks slated at Airborne for season finale

PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 racing season will come to a close at Airborne Speedway, today, in an event presented by Taylor Rental.
The J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Four-Cylinders, and Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman will all be in action. The Sportsman feature will be a 50-lap, $1,000-to-win event.
Fireworks will also be a part of the racing card, capping off the 2021 season.
In addition, the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team will be in attendance to greet fans, sign autographs and pass out schedules for their upcoming hockey season. The team will also be hosting a 50-50 raffle with a money prize, along with a team signed hockey stick, and Cardinals jersey.
Fan appreciation night will also be taking place, as fans will have an opportunity to put their name on a ticket for a chance to win several prizes.
The Riley Ford Point Standings have tight battles entering the final week of competition. Justin Severance leads the Sportsman division with 634 points, which is six better than Travis Bruno at 628. Nick Heywood (608), Jamy Begor (574), and Bucko Branham (566) complete the top five in points.
The Renegade division can’t get any closer, as two drivers enter the weekend dead tied for the lead. Zack Daniels and Tylor Terry both lead the division with 682 points on the year. Joe Daniels (672), Shawn Duquette (666) and Jason McClatchie (656) complete the top five spots in the division.
Nate Smart has the largest point lead of the three divisions, as he has 734 points and a 12-point lead over Josh Laporte, who has 722. Jake Fountain (688), Caleb Tourville (678) and Mat Parker (640) complete the top five in the standings.
Racing actions gets underway at 7 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m.. Admission prices are set at $15 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.
