Fine-Lease leads Masters North after Day 1

MALONE — A new kid on the block has the lead at the Masters North entering the second and final day of competition.
After firing a 2-under-par 70 at Malone Golf Club, Friday, Paul Fine-Lease finds himself atop the leaderboard and with a four-stroke advantage and 18 more holes to come today.
"Paul has a wonderful swing, and he is a good putter," Masters North tournament director Willie King said. "He had a lot of success in high school in golf. He was the only player to break par, and he really opened some eyes."
Defending champion Ed Davis is looking up at Fine-Lease and shot a 74 to land in second place after the first day of competition, and two Malone golfers, Kris Hardy and Graham Niles, are tied for third with rounds of 75 on the leaderboard.
"Those two Malone golfers know the golf course really well, and Ed is a very strong challenger so they are all in the mix to have good rounds for the final day," King said.
The weather was certainly a bit on the chilly side with the high temperature struggling to get much above 50 degrees, but King said the course played well and complimented course superintendent Dustin Beauregard and his staff for having the the playing surface in good shape.
"The sun was not out all day," King said. "It was tough weather out there. The course played pretty well. The course was set pretty fair. There were not a lot of tough pin places."
Drew Maiorca (76) and Ben Honahan (77) are in fifth and sixth place and certainly within striking distance, while four other golfers are tied for seventh.
In the Legends field, Chip Ward carded a 74 to grab the lead, and John Carver (76) and Brad Griffin (79) placed second and third, respectively.
"Those guys in the Legends field had a really tough day because they finished their rounds before it was even 50 degrees out, but there were still some really good scores," King said. "I was really impressed with Chip."
38th Masters North
at Malone Golf Club
Day 1 results
Masters North Field
1, Fine Lease 70; 2, E. Davis 74; T3, Hardy 75; T3, Niles 75; 5, Maiorca 76; 6, Honahan 77; T7, Pritchard 78; T7, Patenaude 78; T7, Roberts 78; T7, Marsden 78; T11, Kokes 79; T11, Demarse 79; T11, Politi 79; T11, Bouyea 79; T11, Reid 79; T11, Voorhees II 79; T11, Haase 79; T18, M. Davis 80; T18, Besaw 80; T18, Knowles 80; T21, Boucher 81; T21, Beauregard 81; T21, Welch 81; T21, Van Leuvan 81; T25, Walker 82; T25, Laramee 82; T25, Studley 82; T25, Fallon 82; 29, Ashline 83; T30, Odnoha 84; T30, Resch 84; T30, Arnold 84; T30, Moffat 84; T34, Mothersell 85.
Legends Field
1, Ward 74; 2, Carver 76; 3, Griffin 79; T4, Van Brunt 80; T4, Fisher 80; T6, Gagnon 81; T6, Bouyea 81; 8, Mackinnon 83; 9, Raville 84; T10, King 85; T10, Lepage 85; T10, Voorhees 85; 13, Leta 89; 14, Meconi 93. 15, O'Louhjlin 95.
