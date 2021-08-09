Falcons roll to U-17 crown

PLATTSBURGH — The Cornerstone Falcons went 4-0 this past weekend winning the U-17 Battle of the Burgh, Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial tournament.
Tournament MVP Colin Golden picked up the win on the mound as the Falcons downed the Champlin Cougars, 3-1, in the final.
The U-17 champs only allowed two earned runs in the three-day event.
"Hats off to the Jeff Norton and John Coryer's Cougars who played with nine on championship day. Anthony Marion was a defensive juggernaut as he made seven plays saving multiple runs," assistant coach Randy Lozier said. "Tyler Guay was a workhorse behind the dish all weekend."
In the second, Clarke Brandt led off with a single, stole second and was plated by Robert Tetreault's RBI single. The score remained 1-0 Falcons until the bottom of the sixth where Michael Phillips singled and scored on Carter King's RBI double that one-hopped the fence. King scored on Golden's single to center.
The Cougars scored their lone run in the seventh when Jacob Perkins singled, Andrew VanNatten followed with a single of his own and Guay drove in Perkins.
Cornerstone picked up wins over the Cougars and Massena in pool play.
"Zeke Perras and his staff were outstanding preparing the fields for a great weekend of baseball and softball. The City of Plattsburgh, in particular, Joe Tolosky deserves kudos for his professionalism and service to the maintenance of the City fields this summer. Without these people, we would not have tournaments to host families from all over to our area. This tournament was a great way to finish the season," Lozier said.
Cornerstone ended their summer season with a 12-5 record.
