Expos take 2 from A's in CVBL play

PLATTSBURGH — The Meron's Expos ended up taking two from the 4th Ward A's, Wednesday, in Champlain Valley Baseball League action at South Acres.
The Expos ended up winning, 7-6, in a game that had been previously suspended early in the season due to darkness, and they went on to win the second game of the night, 5-1.
GAME 1
MERON'S 7
4TH WARD 6
The game was tied at 5-all when play resumed.
Meron's kicked the game back off batting in the top of the eighth inning and took the lead when Shane Perrotte doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring Robby Knowles and Anthony Harvey who had walked against losing pitcher Brantley Marion.
4th Ward battled back for a run in the bottom of the eighth when Luke Carpenter was hit by a pitch and scored on a ground out by Marion.
Winning pitcher Matt Rivers worked out of further trouble and the Expos sealed the victory. Perrotte went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Expos in hits.
Ryan Barcomb and Ryan Criss each had two hits for Meron's, while Zach Bingel, Brady Doorey and Brady Pennington each managed two hits for the Athletics.
—
Meron's 7, 4th Ward 6 (8)
Expos 100 102 12 — 7 11 5
A's 000 300 21 — 6 8 2
Norcross, Rivers (7) and Bell, M. Bordeau (8). Cassidy, Kramer (6), Marion (8) and Carpenter. WP- Rivers. LP- Marion. 2B: M. Bordeau (E), Criss (E), Perrotte (E), Pennington (A).
GAME 2
MERON'S 5
4TH WARD 1
The Expos broke open a close, 2-0 game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With one out, Shane Perrotte reached on an error, Ryan Criss walked and Mike Bordeau ripped a line-drive single to center to score Perrotte.
Jeff Norton followed with a hard single to left to score Criss, and Robby Knowles then stroked a line-drive single to knock in Bordeau to put Meron's up by a 5-0 margin.
Matt Rivers once again pitched the Expos to victory like he did at the conclusion of the first game. He allowed just four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Carson McKinley took the tough loss for the Athletics. He allowed seven hits and five runs over 4.1 innings, striking out five and walking one.
Knowles led the Expos (4-2) with two hits in three at bats. Bryan Claudio laced a double in a losing cause for the A's (2-2).
—
Meron's 5, 4th Ward 1
A's 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
Expos 002 030 X — 5 7 3
McKinley, Kramer (5) and Carpenter. Rivers and M. Bordeau. WP- Rivers. LP- McKinley. 2B- Claudio (A).
