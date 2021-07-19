Expos rally past Bandits

PLATTSBURGH — Robby Knowles went 3-for-3 at the plate and hurled a complete game with 10 strikeouts to lead the Criss Consulting/Meron’s Expos over Jenn’s Smokin Hot Border Bandits, 5-3, on Saturday at South Acres.
The Bandits built a 3-1 lead in the third on a one-out single by Aiden LaValley, followed by RBI singles by Hunter LaValley and Kyle Vassar.
The Expos answered with two outs in their next turn on a two-run single to right by Mike Bordeau.
In the fifth, Ryan Barcomb hit a triple that scored Matt Rivers. Shane Perrotte executed a successful squeeze bunt two pitches later to plate Barcomb.
Sam Bulson pitched well for the Bandits, fanning five in the complete-game loss.
Hunter LaValley and Kyle Vassar had two hits for the Bandits.
Matt Rivers and Knowles had multiple hits for the Expos. Braeden McGinnis scored the Expos' first run on the game.
