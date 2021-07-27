Empire Football League schedule revised

PLATTSBURGH — The Empire Football League recently held an emergency meeting to revise its 2021 schedule due to Leaves of Absence (LOA) requested by the Tri City Spartans and the Northern NY Grizzlies.
As a result, the 2021 EFL season will start Aug. 7, and end Sept. 25 with byes on Labor Day and Sept. 25.
The EFL playoffs will take place Oct. 2nd and conclude with the EFL championship on Oct. 9.
—
2021 EFL SCHEDULE
(Times not determined)
Aug. 7
Glens Falls at Syracuse
Plattsburgh at Watertown
Aug. 14
Glens Falls at Plattsburgh
Watertown at Syracuse
Aug. 21
Syracuse at Plattsburgh
Watertown at Glens Falls
Aug. 28
Syracuse at Glens Falls
Watertown at Plattsburgh
Sept. 11
Glens Falls at Watertown
Plattsburgh at Syracuse
Sept. 18
Plattsburgh at Glens Falls
Syracuse at Watertown
Oct. 2
Semifinals
Oct. 9
Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.