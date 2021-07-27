Empire Football League schedule revised

PLATTSBURGH — The Empire Football League recently held an emergency meeting to revise its 2021 schedule due to Leaves of Absence (LOA) requested by the Tri City Spartans and the Northern NY Grizzlies.

As a result, the 2021 EFL season will start Aug. 7, and end Sept. 25 with byes on Labor Day and Sept. 25.

The EFL playoffs will take place Oct. 2nd and conclude with the EFL championship on Oct. 9.

2021 EFL SCHEDULE

(Times not determined)

Aug. 7

Glens Falls at Syracuse

Plattsburgh at Watertown

Aug. 14

Glens Falls at Plattsburgh

Watertown at Syracuse

Aug. 21

Syracuse at Plattsburgh

Watertown at Glens Falls

Aug. 28

Syracuse at Glens Falls

Watertown at Plattsburgh

Sept. 11

Glens Falls at Watertown

Plattsburgh at Syracuse

Sept. 18

Plattsburgh at Glens Falls

Syracuse at Watertown

Oct. 2

Semifinals

Oct. 9

Championship

 

