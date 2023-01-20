PLATTSBURGH — Both the Eagles’ boys and girls teams put on a display in the lanes Wednesday afternoon, as they each cruised to sweeps of the Cougars at North Bowl Lanes.
For the boys, who won 4-0, Caleb Deso bowled both the top series and the top game of the entire match, rolling a 224 in his second game and a 650 overall series. Following him were teammates Alex Deso and Logan Hart, as Alex posted a 557 series and Hart bowled a 549 series in the win.
The Cougar boys would be led by Jake McGoldrick who bowled the only plue-500 series for the group, with a 542 series and a top game of 201.
The Beekmantown girls team, who also topped Northeastern Clinton, 4-0, were led by a trio of plus-500 series, as Alexa Sampica, Allyson Cragle and Abby Fessette would all be separated by a total of five pins in what was an impressive victory for their group.
Skyler and Sierra Agoney would bowl two of the top scores for the Cougars, as Skyler would come in with a 413 series and Sierra would post a 366 series; Keira Mackinnon would finish between them with a 398 series, respectively.
BOYS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS- McGoldrick 201-140-201-542; Schad 123-174-156-453; C. Agoney 95-129-109-333.
BCS- C. Deso 204-224-222-650; A. Deso 161-191-205-557; Hart 182-159-208-549.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS- Sk. Agoney 122-146-145-413; Mackinnon 160-127-111-398; Si. Agoney 131-121-114-366.
BCS- Sampica 149-154-202-505; Cragle 181-179-142-502; Fessette 178-155-167-500.
BOYS
Saranac 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
Saranac 2
Willsboro 2
PLATTSBURGH — While the Chiefs’ boys team performed well enough to record the sweep over the Warriors Wednesday, the Warriors wouldn’t go away quietly in the girls’ match as the two teams would split that contest, 2-2.
“The girls’ match was very close with game one only separated by two pins and game two only separated by seven pins,” said Saranac coach Nick Dumas. “The Willsboro girls came back in game three with an epic rally to pull out the game and total pinfall, beating the Saranac girls by 82 pins in the game.”
Leading the pack for the Willsboro girls was Emily Mitchell who bowled the top series amongst all girls with a 477; Taylor Colegrove would follow her with a 440 series as the duo helped lead their team from behind to draw a split.
For the Chiefs’ girls, Chelsea Ashline would roll a 420 series and teammate Mya Marsico would second her with a 388 series.
In the boys matchup, Saranac’s Josh Gaboriault would roll the high series for the entire contest, bowling a 552 series to help lead the team to a sweep.
“The Saranac boys were pretty consistent through the match with a total pin fall of 2,043,” said Dumas.
BOYS
Saranac 4, Willsboro 0
WCS- Hathaway 434.
SCS- Gaboriault 552.
GIRLS
Saranac 2, Willsboro 2
WCS- Mitchell 477; Colegrove 440.
SCS- Ashline 420; Marsico 388.
BOYS
Peru 4
Plattsburgh 0
GIRLS
Peru 4
Plattsburgh 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks were the ones doing the swarming Wednesday afternoon, as both the boys’ and girls’ teams would post sweeps of the Hornets at North Bowl Lanes.
Even in the sweep, Plattsburgh’s Evan Rundall didn’t fail to impress, as he bowled both the matches high series and high game, rolling a 267 in his second game and a 635 overall.
However, Peru’s Nick Palmer (595), Kaden Smith (581) and Matt Trombley (574) would bowl impressive games to help propel their squad to what was a dominant victory down the lanes.
Peru’s Madison Provost would claim the top series on the girls’ side of things, rolling a 536 to help her group soar to victory.
BOYS
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PCS- Palmer 205-227-163-595; Smith 232-203-146-581; Trombley 574.
PHS- Rundall 200-267-168-635; Bernier 566.
GIRLS
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PCS- Provost 180-194-162-536.
PHS- McCormick 172.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4
Moriah 0
GIRLS
Moriah 3
Northern Adirondack 1
PORT HENRY — The Vikings and Bobcats traded victories Tuesday afternoon at the Mineville VFW, as while the Bobcat boys would nab a sweep on the road the Viking girls would return the favor, collecting a, 3-1, victory on their home lanes.
Leading the charge for the Viking girls was Sarah Shoobe who rolled a 450 series, including a pair of 153 scores in both her second and third games. Hannah Slattery would follow her on the Vikings side of things, with a 435 series.
Northern Adirondack’s Kate LaPoint would claim both the top series and the high game of the girls match, with a 466 series and a 168 score in her opening game, however, the Moriah girls would prove too much to stop single handedly in the loss.
Although, the Bobcats would see a victory on the boys side of the lanes, as Chase Nichols would bowl the top series, with 486, to help his lead his team to a win; Jarrod Shusda would follow him with a 422 series, respectively.
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Moriah 0
NACS- C. Nichols 181-179-126-486; Shusda 422.
MCS- Muller 404; Cowin 394.
GIRLS
Moriah 3, Northern Adirondack 1
NACS- LaPoint 168-135-163-466; Bruce 350.
MCS- Shoobe 144-153-153-450; Slattery 157-145-133-435; Taylor 365.
