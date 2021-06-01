DIRT Modified Nostalgia Tour invades Airborne

PLATTSBURGH — The DIRT Modified Nostalgia Tour will travel to Airborne Speedway this Saturday for its only scheduled stop of the season in an event presented by Riley Ford.
Two separate divisions of nostalgia cars will run heat and feature events in addition to the J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman and Taylor Rental 4-Cylinders.
All four of the regular Airborne divisions will compete in their normal heat and feature distance races. Through five events, each of the three divisions with Riley Ford Point Standings battles have seen great parity. Both the Sportsman and 4-Cylinder divisions have had five different winners in as many events. The Renegades have seen four different winners over the five events.
Racing action begins at 7 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.. Admission prices are set at $10 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under.
For more information, visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or Airborne Speedway on Facebook.
