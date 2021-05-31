Davis rallies past Fine-Lease to defend Masters North title

MALONE — The Masters North title came right down to the wire, Saturday.
It was old school against new school, and the experience won out at Malone Golf Club.
Defending champion Ed Davis, a longtime participant in the tournament, outlasted newcomer Paul Fine-Lease by a stroke to successfully keep a hold of his title.
Davis fired a 74-72-146, while Fine-Lease finished just behind him with a 70-77-147.
After some back-and-forth action on the final nine of the second day, it all came down to the last hole as the two were tied.
"It was really thrilling," Masters North tournament director Willie King said. "I followed that group all day."
Off the tee, Fine-Lease had the better of drives on 18, but Davis used his pitching and putting to secure the victory by a stroke.
"Eddy was getting the ball up and down like a magician like Phil Mickelson," King said. "Ed played steady. Last year he was spectacular. This year he was steady. He pitched the ball beautiful around the greens. His pitching was better than tour players. The shot he had on 18 was remarkable because his drive was not great."
Fine-Lease had a four-shot lead after Day 1, but at the turn on Day 2, his advantage was down to one. He ended up falling behind a stroke before tying it up on the 17th to force what was for all sense and purposes a playoff hole.
"How's that for drama?" King joked. "We have had so many great finishes with some playoffs. They both played very, very well. Those guys played beautiful golf."
Geoff Marsden finished all alone at third thanks to a 78-75-153, and the top five was rounded out by Ben Honahan and Blake Pritchard who both carded two-day totals of 154.
In the Legend's field, it was another close finish as John Carver, a Willsboro resident who recently moved north from Oklahoma, came away with the title thanks to a sparkling 76-77-153.
His round barely edged out Chip Ward's 74-80-154, and there was some distance between the top two spots and the remainder of the field as Brad Griffin (161) and Bill Fisher (162) were next on the leaderboard.
"That's wonderful golf in those conditions with what both of those top-two guys did," King said.
John Dotte was this year's Masters North honoree, and over $2,500 was made for multiple sclerosis.
"This was another great tournament," King said. "Malone did a great job. The course was in perfect condition. Everything they do up here is professional. I love going up there."
—
38th Masters North
at Malone Golf Club
Masters North Field
1, E. Davis, 74-72-146; 2, Fine-Lease, 70-77-147; 3, Marsden, 78-75-153; T4, Pritchard, 78-76-154; T4, Honahan, 77-77-154; T6, Niles, 75-82-157; T6, Maiorca, 76-81-157; T8, Kokes, 79-79-158; T8, Demarse, 79-79-158. T8, Roberts, 78-80-158; T11, Beauregard, 81-78-159; T11, Patenaude, 78-81-159; T13, Van Leuvan 81-79-160; T13, Hardy, 75-85-160; T15, Studley, 82-79-161; T15, Reid 79-82-161; T17, Besaw, 80-82-162; T17, Vorhees II, 79-83-162; T19, Resch, 84-79-163; T19, Bouyea, 79-84-163; T21, Fallon, 82-82-164; T21, M. Davis, 80-84-164; T23, Foster, 86-80-166; T23, Weeden, 82-84-166; T23, Haase, 79-87-166; T23, Politi, 79-87-166; T27, Laramee, 82-85-167; T27, Welch, 81-86-167; T29, Swamp, 90-78-168; T29, Hughes, 85-83-168; 31, Knowles, 80-89-169; T32, Taylor, 88-82-170; T32, Mothershell, 85-85-170; T32, Arnold, 84-86-170; T32, Boucher, 81-89-170; 36, LaBarr, 88-83-171; T37, Forrence, 88-84-172; T37, Ashline, 83-89-172; 39, Moffat, 84-89-173; 40, Walker, 82-92, 174; 41, Laramee, 87-93-180; 42, Fitzsimmons, 93-90-180; 43, Odnoha, 84-102-186; 44, N. Arnold, 95-92-187; 45, Soucy, 109-105-214.
Legends Field
1, Carver, 76-77-153; 2, Ward, 74-80-154; 3, Griffin, 79-82-161; 4, Fisher, 80-82-162; T5, Bouyea, 81-82-163; T5, Van Brunt, 80-83-163; T7, Gagnon, 81-85-166; T7, McKinnon, 83-83-166; 9, King, 85-83-168; 10, Raville, 84-86-170; T11, LePage, 85-89-174; T11, Vorhees, 85-89-174; 13, Leta, 89-87-176; 14, Meconi, 93-87-180; 15, O'Loughlin, 95-104-199.
