Davis pulls away for Masters North title

MALONE — Plattsburgh's Ed Davis came away with the win at the 37th edition of the Masters North, Saturday, at Malone Golf Club.
Davis followed up a round of 71 on Friday with a 69 to card a 140 at the two-day tournament, holding off defending champion Noah Norton who finished with a 73-74-147.
Davis, who tied Art Griffin's tournament-low round of 140 from 2018, led Norton by two strokes after 18 holes and turned it on midway through the front nine to pull away from the rest of the field.
"Going to Day 2, I thought there were four or five guys who could give Ed a run for his money, but Ed just played flawless," tournament director Willie King said. "He played beautiful."
Davis hit 17 out of 18 greens in regulation en route to the win and birdied five holes.
Davis added some cushion to his lead when he birdied the par-3 sixth, while Norton finished with a double bogey.
Ky Horn (76-74-150) and Graham Niles (75-75-150) tied for third, while Dustin Fischer, Ben Honahan and Paul Fine-Lease all fired two-day totals of 152 to end in a three-way draw for fifth.
"I think those guys all played some really good golf," King said.
Chuck Voorhees claimed the top spot in the Legends Division, edging out John Carver, 157-158.
Pat Welch (85-74-159), Chip Ward (80-81-161) and Brad Van Brunt (83-82-165) ended third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
"The greens were fast on the first day, and they slowed down a bit on the second day, and I thought that helped the golfers out a lot," King said.
"But overall, what a great tournament. We thought we were going to get some bad weather Saturday, but the sun shined down on the Masters North once again."
Due to COVID-19, the tournament was pushed back to August this year, but King expects the 38th tournament to return to its typical time in May.
"Everybody there was pushing for me to have the tournament late again, and I am not really leaning toward that direction," King said. "I like to have the Masters North as the first big tournament of the season around here. As much as they want me to push it back, I think we are going to have this tournament in another nine months.
"Can't wait to be back again."
—
37th Masters North
at Malone Golf Club
1, Ed Davis, 71-69-140; 2, Noah Norton, 73-74-147; T3, Ky Horn, 76-74-150; T3, Graham Niles, 75-75-150; T5, Dustin Fischer 76-76-152; T5, Ben Honahan, 74-78-152; T5, Paul Fine-Lease, 76-76-152; T8, Chad Welch, 79-75-154; T8, Mike Dunsmore, 76-78-154; T8, Geoff Marsden, 79-75-154; T11, Blake Pritchard, 79-76-155; T11, Cody Roberts, 77-78-155; T11, Phil Swamp, 78-77-155; T14, Matt Davis, 80-76-156; T14, Nick Bouyea, 76-80-156; 16, Robin Weeden, 79-78-157; T17, Kris Hardy, 82-76-158; T17, Regan Arnold, 79-79-158; T17, Jeff Fallon, 81-77-158; 20, GJ DeMarse, 85-74-159; T21, Dustin Beauregard, 80-80-160; T21, Trent Thomas, 79-81-160; 23, Justin Besaw, 83-78-161, 24, George LaBarr, 80-83-163; T25, Zack Oakes, 84-80-164; T25, Henry Forrence, 82-82-164; T25, Travis Robertson, 87-77-164; T25, Mike Patenaude, 83-81-164; T25, Bart Van Leuvan, 83-81-164; 30, Wade Studley, 84-83-167; T31, Robby Knowles, 87-81-168; T31, Jamie Mackinnon, 87-81-168; T33, Scott Taylor, 85-84-169; T33, Steve LaBombard, 89-80-169; T33, Chuck Vorhees II, 86-83-169; 36, Pete Laramee, 93-78-171; T37, David Kokes, 94-80-174; T37, David Ashline, 89-85-174; 39, Matt Laramee, 89-88-177; 40, Rick King, 92-89-181; 41, Nick Fitzsimmons, 98-86-184.
Legends Division
1, Chuck Voorhees, 79-78-157; 2, John Carver, 77-81-158; 3, Pat Welch, 85-74-159; 4, Chip Ward, 80-81-161; 5, Brad Van Brunt, 83-82-165; 6, Bill Fisher, 86-80-166; 7, George Bouyea, 87-82-169; 8, Smitty Marvin, 87-85-172; 9, Mark Leta, 93-81-174.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.