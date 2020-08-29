Davis leads Masters North

MALONE — Ed Davis has a two-stroke lead headed toward Day 2 of the 37th edition of the Masters North golf tournament.
Davis along with Noah Norton (73) and Ben Honahan (74) will be part of the last group to tee off at 11:54 a.m. today at Malone Golf Club to wrap up the 36-hole tournament.
Norton is the defending champion of the tournament.
The weather forecast, however, does not look very promising with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day.
Graham Niles holds complete control of fourth place after carding a 75, and the leaderboard is pretty cluttered in the fifth spot with Paul Fine-Lease, Nick Bouyea, Dustin Fischer, Ky Horn and Mike Dunsmore in a five-way tie after they all finished with rounds of 76.
John Carver turned in a 77 to hold first after Day 1 in the Legends Division with Chuck Vorhees (79) and Chip Ward (80) right behind him.
—
Masters North
at Malone Golf Club
9:30- Mark Leta (93), Smitty Marvin (87), Bill Fisher (86)
9:39- Pat Welch (85), George Bouyea (83), Brad Van Brunt (83)
9:48- Nick Fitzsimmons (98), David Kokes (94)
9:57- Steve LaBombard (89), Rick King (92), Pete Laramee (93)
10:06- Travis Robertson (87), Matt Laramee (89), David Ashline (89)
10:15- Chuck Vorhees II (86), Jamie Mackinnon (87), Robby Knowles (87)
10:24- Wade Studley (84), GJ Demarse (85), Scott Taylor (85)
10:33- Mike Patenaude (83), Bart Van Leuvan (83), Zack Oakes (84)
10:42- Kris Hardy (82), Henry Forrence (82), Justin Besaw (83)
10:51- Dustin Beauregard (80), George Labarr (80), Jeff Fallon (81)
11:00- Thomas Trent (79), Geoff Marsden (79), Matt Davis (80)
11:09- Chad Welch (79), Robin Weeden (79, Blake Pritchard (79)
11:18- Cody Roberts (77), Phil Swamp (78), Regan Arnold (79)
11:27- Dustin Fisher (76), Ky Horn (76), Mike Dunsmore (76)
11:36- John Carver (77), Chuck Vorhees (79), Chip Ward (80)
11:45- Graham Niles (75), Paul Fine-Lease (76), Nick Bouyea (76)
11:54- Ed Davis (71), Noah Norton (73), Ben Honahan (74)
