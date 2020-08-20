CVBL standings, playoff schedule

CVBL
Team W L %
Fourth Ward Athletics 7 2 .778
Meron’s Expos 8 3 .727
Lyon Mountain Miners 5 2 .714
Fourth Ward Cardinals 7 3 .700
Champlain Rockies 7 4 .636
Mooers Smokin‘ Hots 2 7 .222
Adirondack Lightning 2 9 .182
Saranac Cubs 1 9 .100
Playoff Schedule
Sunday, Aug. 23
First-Round Playoffs
Twinbills at 11 a.m.
Best of 3 series
Cubs vs. A’s, Lefty Wilson
Lightning vs. Expos, South Acres
Smoking Hots vs. Miners, Lyon Mountain
Rockies vs. Cardinals, Beekmantown Rec Park
*If a third game is needed, game will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday with a time to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.