CVBL standings, playoff schedule

Team W L %

Fourth Ward Athletics 7 2 .778

Meron’s Expos 8 3 .727

Lyon Mountain Miners 5 2 .714

Fourth Ward Cardinals 7 3 .700

Champlain Rockies 7 4 .636

Mooers Smokin‘ Hots 2 7 .222

Adirondack Lightning 2 9 .182

Saranac Cubs 1 9 .100

Playoff Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 23

First-Round Playoffs

Twinbills at 11 a.m.

Best of 3 series

Cubs vs. A’s, Lefty Wilson

Lightning vs. Expos, South Acres

Smoking Hots vs. Miners, Lyon Mountain

Rockies vs. Cardinals, Beekmantown Rec Park

*If a third game is needed, game will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday with a time to be announced.

