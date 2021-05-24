CVBL season kicks off with four twinbills

LYON MOUNTAIN — Lyon Mountain pitcher Bailey Cross started the 2021 Champlain Valley Baseball League season with a five-inning, no-hitter and went 2-2 with a double and two RBI in the Miners' 15-0 win over the North Country Auto Cubs, Sunday, at the Big Ball Diamond.
The Miners completed the sweep with a 10-0 win in game two.
Cross walked two and struck out 10 in registering his second career no-hitter.
The Miners scored 15 runs on just eight hits, as they took advantage of 11 walks from Cubs pitchers. Josh Pittell ripped a double and drove in two runs, and Josh Juntunen had two RBI.
In game two, Ethan King hurled the first three innings allowing two hits, while winning pitcher Logan Matthews pitched two scoreless innings allowing one hit.
Pittell went 2-3 with an RBI, while Cody Peryea drove in three runs, and Brett Juntunen scored three runs.
4TH WARD A'S 11, JENN'S SMOKIN' HOT BORDER BANDITS 1
4TH WARD A'S 14, JENN'S SMOKIN' HOT BORDER BANDITS 3
ALTONA — The 4th Ward A's swept Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits, 11-1 and 14-3, as the CVBL returned to Feinberg Park in Altona.
In the opener, Carson McKinley struck out eight and allowed only two hits in six innings on the mound and went 2-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and four RBI.
Eric Weeks and Brantley Marion both had a pair of hits, with Marion driving in a pair of runs. Zach Miner scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Noah Gonyo had an RBI double for the Border Bandits.
In game two, Brady Pennington went 3-4 and drove in four runs to lead the A's. Luke Carpenter went 1-1 with a triple and scored three runs, while McKinley went 1-2 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Kyle Vassar went 2-3 with an RBI for the Border Bandits.
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 13, MERON'S/CRISS CONSULTING EXPOS 3
MERON'S/CRISS CONSULTING EXPOS 6, CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 5
BEEKMANTOWN — The Meron's/Criss Consulting Expos and Champlain Rockies split opening-day action at Town of Beekmantown Recreation Park.
The Rockies won the opener 13-3, but the Expos battled back to win the nightcap 6-5 in eight innings.
Brandon Welch went 4-5 with two doubles and three RBI, while Kevin Sousa went 2-2 with a double and three RBI to lead the Rockies in the opener.
D.J. Barber earned the win striking out nine in six innings of work.
Dominick Bordeau had three hits, including a triple for the Expos.
In game two, Robby Knowles had two hits for the Expos, Ryan Barcomb drove in three runs and Matt Rivers got the pitching win and struck out seven in eight innings of work.
Liam McDonough totaled two hits to pace the Rockies.
4TH WARD CARDINALS 7, ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 4
4TH WARD CARDINALS 14, ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 0
PLATTSBURGH — Tom Neale continued his legendary CVBL career with a start in the Cardinals' victory over the Lightning in Game 1 and fanned eight batters in five innings of work.
Bostyn Duquette came in to relieve Neale and tossed two innings and struck out three more.
Zach Rainville, Duquette and Conner Burns all registered two hits for the Cardinals, and Matos turned in two hits to lead the Lightning charge.
For the Game 2 win, Jared Duquette pitched a gem in his first CVBL start on the bump, throwing five innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Josh Chapman and Kyle Erickson both had two base knocks in the big Cardinal victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.