CVBL action resumes with many games

MOOERS — The Mooers Border Bandits/Smokin' Hots and Meron's Expos ended up splitting a Champlain Valley Baseball League twinbill Sunday.
The CVBL resumed play after a week's worth of games were postponed.
GAME 1
MOOERS 5
EXPOS 3
The Border Bandits/Smokin’ Hots, trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, rallied for five runs en route to a 5-3 victory over the Meron’s Expos, Sunday, in Game 1 of CVBL action.
With one out, Thomas Kimbler reached on the only error committed by the Expos in the game.
Kaleb LaBarge then doubled to left and Mooers had runners on second and third, with one out.
Colby Boire then walked to load the bases.
Ethan Garrand’s RBI grounder to first cut the deficit to 2-1 with two outs.
Kaleb LaBarge then raced home as a wild pitch bounced out of play to knot the game at 2-2.
Then a walk to winning pitcher Brayden LaValley set up a long, go-ahead double by Kyle Vassar and the Smokin’ Hots led 3-2. Rylee Hollister finished the rally with a two-run double for Mooers.
The Expos scored a run in the top of the seventh, but Hollister nailed down the save for Mooers.
LaValley allowed six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Billy Davis took the loss for Merons Expos. He pitched well until the sixth, surrendering five runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five.
Davis, Shane Perrotte and Bryce Gautreau each managed two hits for the Expos.
—
Mooers Smokin’ Hots 5, Meron’s Expos 3
Expos 020 000 1 — 3 7 1
Smokin Hots 000 005 X — 5 4 2
Davis and Bell. B. LaValley, Hollister (7) and Guerin, K. LaBarge (2). WP- LaValley. LP- Davis. SV- Hollister.
GAME 2
EXPOS 10
MOOERS 0
Ben Norcross pitched the Expos to the shutout as they defeated the Smokin’ Hots/Border Bandits.
Norcross allowed just three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. He needed just 64 pitches through six innings for the gem.
The Expos salvaged the split thanks to seven runs in the sixth inning of game two. Mike Bordeau, Ryan Barcomb, Matt Rivers and Billy Davis each had RBIs in the big inning.
Rylee Hollister took the loss for Mooers. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out four.
The Expos had 14 hits in the game. Dominick Bordeau led Meron’s with a 4-for-4 effort. Barcomb, Davis, Rivers and Jeff Norton all managed two hits in a winning cause. The Expos were also sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.
—
Meron's 10, Mooers 0
Expos 010 207 — 10 14 0
Mooers 000 000 — 0 3 1
Norcross and D. Bordeau. Hollister, Hurlburt (5), Boire (6), and K. LaBarge.
WP- Ben Norcross. LP- Ryley Hollister. 2B- M. Bordeau (E), D. Bordeau (E), Davis (E), Barcomb (E).
GAME 1
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 11
SARANAC CUBS 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Rockies routed the Cubs in the first game of the doubleheader, thanks in large part to a seven-run fourth inning.
Alex LaFountain led the way on the mound for the Champlain squad, throwing five scoreless innings as the winning pitcher, captain Marcus Lefebvre said, while Lefebvre got things done on the offensive side with two doubles and three RBIs.
The Cubs managed only three hits in the loss.
—
Champlain 11, Saranac 0
Champlain 031 700 0 — 11 9 1
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LaFountain and McDonough. Straughton, Durham (4) and Herzog. WP- LaFountain. LP- Straughton. 2B- Lefebvre (2) (CR).
GAME 2
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 10
SARANAC CUBS 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Rockies registered the doubleheader sweep against the Cubs.
Champlain scored all 10 of its runs in the first inning of the blowout.
Caleb Keysor recorded two triples for Champlain in the victory, while Dalton Castine and Liam McDonough each snagged a double.
—
Champlain 10, Saranac 0
Champlain (10)00 000 0 — 10 9 0
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Barber and Welch. Dover and Herzog. WP- Barber. LP- Dover. 2B- Castine (CR), McDonough (CR). 3B- Keysor (2) (CR).
GAME 1
4TH WARD CARDINALS 14
ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Cardinals recovered from a rough third inning to trounce the Lightning in the first game of a twinbill.
Adirondack scored all four of its runs in the third inning before the Cardinals went ahead with seven and five-run innings in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Joe Tolosky, Zac Marlow and Tom Neale each recorded a double for the victorious squad.
Both teams had nine hits, but the Lightning had five errors to the Cardinals’ one.
—
4th Ward Cardinals 14, Adirondack Lightning 4
Adirondack Lightning 004 000 0 — 4 9 5
4th Ward Cardinals 011 075 0 — 14 9 1
Russ Gallo, Dale Hayes (6) and Kieran Gibson. Tom Neale, Ryan Whalen (6) and CJ Worley. WP- Neale. LP- Gallo. 2B- Tolosky, Marlow, Neale (4W).
GAME 2
4TH WARD CARDINALS 12
ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING 1
PLATTSBURGH —The Cardinals wrapped their weekend with a thrashing of the Lightning to take both games.
Five-run innings in the first and third frames propelled the Cardinals to the victory.
Ian McCasland had three hits, including one double, for 4th Ward in the win.
—
4th Ward Cardinals 12, Adirondack Lightning 1
Adirondack Lightning 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
4th Ward Cardinals 515 100 0 — 11 8 1
Marlow, Colin Hayes (3) and Gibson. Whalen and Erickson. WP- Whalen. LP- Marlow. 2B- McCasland (4W)
