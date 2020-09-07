CSEA forces decisive Game 3 against Ground Round

PLATTSBURGH — There will be a decisive Game 3 in the Plattsburgh Little League championship series this summer.
After losing Game 1 on Saturday, CSEA put on its hitting shoes and came out with a 10-0 win over Ground Round, Monday, at Hector Duquette Field.
Dominic DeAngelo led the offensive attack with a 4-for-4 day at the plate thanks to a double, three singles and four runs scored.
Jasper Burdo registered a complete-game shutout and allowed just four hits in five innings of work after CSEA run-ruled Ground Round in the fifth.
Carson Duval went 3-for-3 at the dish with a double and run scored, while Burdo helped his own cause with two base knocks and a run.
CSEA got out to a hot start with three runs in the first and quickly ballooned its lead to 8-0 by the end of the third.
The winners finished with an overwhelming 15 hits.
Lucas Kowalowski, Adrian Barnes, Austin Lareau and Michael Welc all recorded singles for Ground Round, and Max Coryer reached base three times via the walk.
Game 3 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. back at Hector Duquette Field.
Game 2
CSEA 10, Ground Round 0 (5)
Ground 000 00 — 0 4
CSEA 314 02 — 10 15
Austin Lereau, Deacon Whitmarsh (4), Michael Welc (5) and Max Coryer. Jasper Burdo and Dominic DeAngelo.
WP- Jasper Burdo. LP- Austin Lereau.
GR- Lucas Kowalowski, single. Max Coryer 3 walks; Adrian Barnes, single; Austin Lareau, single; Michael Welc, single.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo, 4-4, 4 runs, double; Carson Duval, 3-3, run, double; Jasper Burdo, 2 singles, walk, run; Brennan Peters, 2 singles, walk, run; Owen Rankin, single, walk, run; Ian Lawrenz, single, walk, run; Blake Rock, single; Keith Brawn, walk; Quinn Isaak; single, run.
Game 1
Ground Round 6, CSEA 5
CSEA 300 020 — 5 10
Ground Round 401 10X — 6 5
Dominic DeAngelo, Lawrenz (5) and Burdo. Barnes and Coryer.
WP- Barnes. LP- DeAngelo.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo, double, single, 2 runs; Carson Duval, double, single, 2 runs; Brennan Peters, single, run; Owen Rankin, double, single; Ian Lawrenz, single, walk, 2RBI; Blake Rock, single.
Ground Round- Lucas Kowalowski, 1 single; Max Coryer, 1 RBI; Adrian Barnes, 1 double, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Logan Estes, 1 walk, 1 run scored; Noah Thayer 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run scored; Austin Lareau 1 double, 1 walk, 1 run scored; Deacon Whitmarsh 1 double, 1 walk, 2 RBI; Michael Welc, 1 walk, 1 run scored.
