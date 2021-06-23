Cross plays hero for Lyon Mountain

CHAMPLAIN — Bailey Cross hit a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to deliver the big blow for Lyon Mountain.
That clutch hit helped lead the Miners to a 6-3 win over Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits in Champlain Valley Baseball League play, Wednesday.
Cross was also the winning pitcher, throwing two hitless innings of baseball in the ninth and 10th frames, and he punched out three batters.
Josh Pittell led Lyon Mountain with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI, and Kaden Kowalowski and Brett Juntunen both added two hits apiece for the winners.
Hunter LaValley worked nine innings in a good pitching performance for the Border Bandits, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks to go along with eight strikeouts.
Kyle Vassar led the Border Bandits' offense with three hits and an RBI.
—
Lyon Mountain 6, Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits 3 (10)
LM 001 101 000 3 — 6 11 2
BB 002 100 000 0 — 3 7 0
Juntunen, King (4), Cross (9) and Kowalowski. LaValley, Gonyo (10) and Gonyo, Prescott. WP- Cross. LP- Gonyo. 2B- Pittell (LM), H. LaValley (BB), Vassar (BB). 3B- Juntunen (LM), Cross (LM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.