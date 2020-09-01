Cougars win Upstate Baseball Classic

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Cougars, led by Tyler Guay and Angel Claudio, won the championship this past weekend in the 2020 Upstate Baseball Classic.
The Cougars finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, including wins over the Plattsburgh Baseball Club (5-4), Saranac Lake (15-0) and Tupper Lake (5-1), along with a setback to the Clinton County Mariners 14U (2-1).
Guay went seven-for-eight at the plate and reached base in nine of 10 at bats in the event. He also struck out seven in going 5.2 innings for the pitching win against Tupper Lake.
Claudio, meanwhile, reached base eight tines, with four hits and four walks, including one intentional. He also went the distance and struck out 13 in the victory over the Plattsburgh Baseball Club.
Andrew VanNatten fanned three is tossing 1.1 innings in relief to get the save against Tupper Lake. He also struck out 13 in five innings while taking a tough loss against the Mariners.
Marcus Bedard added three hits on the weekend for Champlain, while Jimmy Wells, R.J. Johnston and Lucas Hemingway all had two apiece. Hemingway pitched the five-inning shutout to get the win over Saranac Lake and struck out six.
"It was a great way to close out our summer season," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said. "We played some good teams and faced quality pitchers.
"Tyler and Angel led the way for us. Although not all the contributions show up on the stat sheet, everyone on the team found a way to help contribute to the team success this past weekend. It was a true team effort. It was a rewarding weekend for the players and parents who made a commitment to our team over the summer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.