Cougars top Lightning

LAKE PLACID — Bryan Claudio struck out seven over four innings to get the win and the Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team recorded a 7-3 decision over the Adirondack Lightning 20U on Thursday.
Hunter LaValley went the final three innings to pick up the save.
The Cougars took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the first
Noah Gonyo led Champlain's offense with two hits and a RBI. Bryan Claudio and Ben Norcross each added a hit while leadoff hitter LaValley helped set the table by drawing three walks.
Alex Burnett, Kieran Gibson, Jesse Izzo, Bryce Hance and Jon Kennedy accounted for the Lightning hits. Russ Gallo pitched two innings in relief and struck out five.
"A couple of our key varsity level players at Northeastern Clinton have returned from vacation and that made a big difference," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said. "This was the strongest team we have fielded this summer.
"Our pitchers combined to walk just two while their pitchers issued eight walks. We were able to take advantage with aggressive base running. Dale (Hayes) didn't have all his older kids at the game, but it was still a good win for us."
