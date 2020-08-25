Cougars sweep twinbill

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team used different ways to sweep a doubleheader from the Vermont Yetis 16U baseball team over the weekend.
The Cougars edged out a 1-0 win in Game 1 and then broke loose for a 17-4 decision in Game 2.
In the opener, Champlain's Bryan Claudio and Vermont's Ben Alekson put on a pitching display. Claudio went seven innings to get the win as he struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked six. Alekson, meanwhile, tossed six innings and struck out 12, surrendered two hits and issued five walks.
The lone run of the game was scored in the bottom of the seventh when Angel Claudio walked, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and crossed the plate on Andrew VanNatten's safety-squeeze bunt.
Ethan Garrand and R.J. Johnston had the lone hits for the Cougars.
The Cougars' offense then broke loose in the second game as Garrand led the way with a single, two doubles, home run and six RBI.
Bryan Claudio added two singles and a double, Lucas Hemingway two doubles and two RBI, VanNatten a single, double and two RBI, Hunter LaValley two singles, Noah Gonyo a double and RBI, and Angel Claudio a double.
LaValley struck out seven in going five innings to get the pitching win and Gonyo tossed the final two innings.
"It was a classic pitching duel in the first game with Claudio and Alekson making big pitches when they needed to get key outs," said Cougars coach Jeff Norton. "Both pitchers were outstanding.
"Our bats came alive in the second game with contributions from everyone in the lineup, led by Garrand. Once again, thanks go to the Yetis for making the trip to Plattsburgh from near St. Albans, Vt. and playing at an early hour."
The Cougars' summer record now stands at 4-3.
