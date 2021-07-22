Cougars rally past Tri-Lakes

PERU — The Champlain Cougars' 14U team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday and emerged with a 4-2 victory over Tri-Lakes.
Trailing 2-1, Isaiah Abad and Ryan Racine reached on infield errors before Jimmy Wells lined a two-run triple down the right-field line to give Champlain the lead. Owen Ebersol then drove in Wells with an infield grounder.
Jacob Perkins struck out 10 and walked four in pitching the first six innings for the Cougars to get the win. Jimmy Wells recorded the save while pitching the seventh.
Racine added a double and single for the Cougars, while Jordan Wells and Perkins had singles. Second baseman Kevin Castine made an outstanding defensive play to strand runners on second and third to end the game.
Logan Daunais pitched into the sixth inning for Tri-Lakes, striking out six and walking just one. Dillon Wilson led Tri-Lakes with two hits, with Grant Benzce, Daunais, Chayse Delosh and Andrew Gay each collecting one.
"This was a good, competitive game between two evenly-matched teams," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said. "Both starting pitchers did very well. It was a win our team needed to help build some confidence."
