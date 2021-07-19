Cougars making most of summer baseball

SARANAC LAKE — It was a learning experience for the Champlain Cougars' 17U and 14U baseball teams in this past weekend's Adirondack Lightning Showcase Tournament.
The Cougars' 14U recorded a 7-4 win over the Adirondack Lightning on Thursday before dropping a 16-1 decision to Webster on Friday and a 16-1 setback to the Cyclones on Saturday to finish 1-2 in the event.
Meanwhile, the Cougars' 17U finished 0-3 in the tournament, losing a 5-1 contest to the Cayuga Lakers on Thursday, a 15-0 setback to the Cage Warriors from Queens on Saturday and then an 11-7 decision to the Clinton County Junior Mariners on Saturday.
"Both our teams played well the first day of the tournament," Champlain coach Jeff Norton said. "But both struggled on Friday against very strong downstate travel team opponents. We were intimidated by the talent level and size of the players, and didn't play to our capabilities.
"On Saturday, it was more of the same for our younger group. Our older team had one real bad inning against the Mariners, but did show some fight at the end."
The highlight for the 14U was Jimmy Wells striking out 15 in the win over the Lightning.
Jimmy Wells also had a triple and double at the plate, while Ryan Racine and Jordan Wells each added a double and single. Kevin Castine added two singles and both Kellen Pilon and Jacob Perkins a base hit.
The 17U's best performance came in the loss to Cayuga, which ended up advancing to the overall championship game in its age division. Aiden Surprenant struck out seven and pitched very well to keep the Cougars in the game. Champlain also played a solid game defensively.
Ryan Racine, Tyler Guay, Gabe Surprenant and Luke Moser accounted for the Cougars' hits against the Junior Mariners, with Guay driving in two runs.
