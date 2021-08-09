Cougars end season with plenty of positives

WEST PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to the Plattsburgh Falcons in Sunday's championship game of the 17U division in the Battle of the Burgh.
Chase Clukey, after pitching four innings on Friday, went the distance in taking the setback as he struck out five, walked just one and scattered eight hits. He pitched well and received solid defensive support, led by third baseman Anthony Marion.
Andrew VanNatten, Tyler Guay, Owen Ebersol and Jacob Perkins accounted for the Cougars' hits, with Guay's single driving in a run.
Earlier on Sunday, the Cougars avenged a loss to the Top Tier Roos on Friday, with an 8-6 win in the tournament semifinals.
Marion struck out eight in going the route for the pitching victory.
Lucas Hemingway led the way offensively with a double and single, while Marion added two singles. Jimmy Wells, Guay, Clukey and Ebersol each added a single.
"We played our best baseball of the summer season on Sunday," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said. "Our kids were into it and played with a great attitude. We had a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds in the lineup and they more than held their own. The entire team held its own.
"Thanks go to the kids who committed to play over the weekend and to the parents who supported them and the team. It was a nice way to finish the summer season."
It didn't start out well for the Cougars in the first two games of the tournament.
Champlain trailed the Roos 5-4 before dropping a 9-4 decision on Friday. Bostyn Duquette went 3-for-3 to pace the Cougars offensively, while VanNatten, Guay, Marion, Clukey, Wells and Ebersol each collected a single.
On Saturday, Champlain lost a 9-1 contest to the Falcons. Hemingway went 2-for-2, while Duquette added a double. Guay, Marion and Clukey chipped in with a single apiece.
Guay batted 14 times in the tournament and reached base eight times.
