Cougars drop 3-2 decision to Nationals

KEESEVILLE — The Champlain Cougars' 17U baseball team, despite getting strong pitching, dropped a 3-1 decision to the North Country Nationals 17U American Legion team on Thursday.
David Zuhlsdorf went the distance for the pitching win as he struck out eight, allowed three hits and walked just one.
Meanwhile, Cougars pitchers Aiden Surprenant struck out seven in five innings and Andrew VanNatten four in two innings to combine for 11 strikeouts. The two combined to surrender six hits and issue three walks. Two of the three runs allowed were unearned.
"This was a game dominated by pitching," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said. "Aiden Surprenant had his second-straight strong outing on the mound for us.
"It was a very competitive game, but we couldn't muster enough offense to pull out the win. Their pitcher threw well and his control was excellent, making us earn everything we got."
Logan Spaulding led the Nationals with a single and double, along with scoring all three of his team's runs.
Tyler Guay's infield grounder drove in VanNatten, who had delivered a one-out single, in the first inning for Champlain's lone run.
Jordan Wells, the youngest player on the field for either team at 13, had two great at-bats for the Cougars with a fly ball to center in the third and a single in the sixth for one of his team's three hits.
