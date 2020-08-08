LAKE PLACID — Three pitchers combined on a five-hitter and eight strikeouts as the Champlain Cougars 15U baseball team recorded an 8-5 victory over the Adirondack Lightning 14U squad Thursday night.
Lucas Hemingway picked up the win in relief and Andrew VanNatten earned the save. VanNatten struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Ryan Racine led the Cougars' offense with a single, double and RBI. VanNatten, R.J. Johnston and Gabe Surprenant added run-scoring singles, while Owen Ebersol plated a run with a sacrifice fly.
With Champlain leading 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, a Lightning single drove in one run to make it a one-run game, but a throw from left fielder Lucas Deuso to catcher Tyler Guay cut down the potential tying run at the plate.
"It was a competitive game and there were learning experiences for our players, from getting a lead, giving up the lead, regaining the lead and then hanging on to win with some clutch hits and defensive plays," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said.
"The Lightning kept the pressure on us all game. But, we have talked this summer about playing better defense and wanting the ball to be hit to us. We did a better job in that regard in this game."
The Cougars evened their summer record at 2-2.
