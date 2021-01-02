PLATTSBURGH — The ice was cold, but the competition at Ameri-Can North Sports Center was the hottest show in town during the long holiday weekend.
For the first time in its six-year history, the World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships came to Plattsburgh.
The event ran from Wednesday to Saturday and featured world-class skaters combing sport and art into one facet as competitors took to ice painted black and etched creative images with their skates.
Health protocols established due to the pandemic kept spectators from witnessing this year’s event, but for those who may be interested in checking out what the sport is all about, there is good news.
“I can tell you that we are planning the championship here next year, and we are trying to confirm that as of now,” said Karen Courtland Kelly, president of the World Figure Sport Society.
Courtland Kelly, a former Olympian and bronze medalist at the 1993 and 1994 Figure Skating Championships, is also the World Figure Sports Chef de Mission of Education & Sports.
COMING TO PLATTSBURGH
The World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships were slated for earlier in 2020, but due to the pandemic, schedule and venue changes took place, resulting in the competition being held in Plattsburgh.
“It’s been a challenging year for the whole country and the whole world,” Courtland Kelly said.
“We are so thankful to Jamie Reidy and Craig Worley here at A-C North. Because of us making contact with them and them being inspired to do something awesome even with adversity, we were able to come to Plattsburgh.”
This was Courtland Kelly’s first stay in Plattsburgh, and her expectations of what the area could offer to the event matched the reality.
“The people have been really amazing here and wonderful to work with,” she said. “We like Plattsburgh because it’s off the Northway. It was convenient to safely eat and get here with not too much traffic because Plattsburgh is big, but not too big, and small, but not too small.”
NORTH COUNTRY ROOTS
The first World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships was held in Lake Placid in 2015.
The 2016 event took place in Toronto before the competition moved to Vail, Colorado, for three consecutive years.
The sport has its office of operations in Lake Placid and continues to see growth and more interest from year to year.
“It’s about upholding, protecting and expanding the great art of skating and seeing the images on the black ice,” Courtland Kelly said.
“People are always so amazed when they see the images because they did not know this existed. It’s about inspiring people to become great skating artists because we are the only organization in the world that combines this level of sport and art in one thing.”
OFFERING OPPORTUNITIES
The World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships is not the only thing that offers skaters a chance to thrive and succeed.
The World Sk8ting & Arts School + Academics, which has links to the championship event, is a fully accredited K-12 online education academy.
“Anyone can take courses and graduate with their high school diploma from any state in the US,” Courtland Kelly said.
The focal points of this educational opportunity combine the art and sport concepts seen in various competitions.
“When you inspire someone to really stretch their sporting and artistic capacities and don’t limit them, it’s amazing what can be seen,” Courtland Kelly said. “This sport has created some of the greatest images ever seen in the history of skating, and the school offers amazing opportunities as well.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.