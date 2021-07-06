Consistent showing for Caligiore at Michigan Women’s Open

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. – In a setting reminiscent of Lake Placid, Aimee Caligiore journeyed to Northern Michigan June 28-30 for the Michigan Women’s Open Golf Championship. Feeling the comforts of home, Caligiore shot rounds of 74-73-74 on the par-72 Mountain Ridge Course at Crystal Mountain Resort. In a field of 105 players, the former Lake Placid Blue Bomber finished tied for 14th place in the professional division and tied for 26th overall.
“Crystal Mountain reminds me of home in Lake Placid,” she said. “There are townhomes and houses on the golf course, the course here was very pretty, and it’s set with ski lifts and trails nearby. They even have a bobsled ride. It was a very cool experience for me.”
On a course located near the shores of Lake Michigan, Caligiore recorded nine birdies while continuing her pattern of hitting fairways and greens throughout the tournament. Her opening round was highlighted by closing birdies at the par three, 17th hole and the par five, 18th; there were four birdies in round two; and a late rally the final day with birdies on both par fives on the back nine.
“I’ve made some putting changes in recent weeks with my coach Nick Adcock and now I’m seeing those adjustments pay off,” she added. “This will definitely add to my confidence over the rest of the summer and fall.”
Caligiore will resume play in Orlando with July tournaments on the National Women’s Golf Association tour. She is accompanied on her journey by Team Worldwide, Rockbottomgolf.com and her many followers on Facebook, email and Go Fund Me.
