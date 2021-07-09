COME SAIL WITH ME: Mayor's Cup Regatta to return to Lake Champlain with new energy

PLATTSBURGH — This year's Mayor's Cup Regatta is one with mixed emotions.
For positives, the sailing community is thrilled to have the race again for the 44th edition of the event on the waters of Lake Champlain set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
But the biggest negative is this racing field is much smaller than usual due to the lack of Canadian sailors enrolling because of the ongoing border closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a strange mix of disappointment and excitement," regatta coordinator Dr. Kjell Dahlen said. "It is hard to describe. You see, we are still excited about the race and to be able to do it, but we miss the Canadian racers.
"We don't have as many boats, but it's still competitive. In the racing division, the big guns are out. It's been the causal racers that we have been depending on to boost the total number of competitors, and a lot of them are Canadian."
THE FIELD
Pending the addition of same-day registration, which Dahlen does expect, there are 16 boats entered in the racing division that will be competing for the Mayor's Cup.
There are eight more boats set to sail in the cruising division and nine in the multihull category.
Odinn, skippered by Ed and John Trombley, will be looking to make it a three-peat and capture the Mayor's Cup once again.
Plattsburgh's Don Duley's Polar Express and Buffalo Theory led by Bill Fastigi of Winooski, Vermont, could give the defending champions a run for their money, Dahlen said.
Both Duley and Fastigi sail Henderson 30 boats, which are light and notorious for thriving in light-wind conditions, which is what the forecast seems to be indicating.
The cruising division has no defending champion since last summer's winner, Plattsburgh's Raz Pascalau and his San Sebastian, have moved to the racing division.
The cruising division does have an interesting storyline, however, as Yves Vachon, the lone Canadian sailor of the pack, has his boat Le Saint Yves entered.
"He has probably been in the Mayor's Cup longer than anybody," Dahlen said. "I think he has been down here for a bit already. He has a bigger boat now. He used to have a very small boat."
Chazy Landing's Tom Sweet and his crew on Hot Tamale will be defending their first-place finish in last year's multihull race.
WEATHER CONDITIONS
According to the Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with winds coming from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
The temperature is expected to be 69 degrees at the start of the race and elevate to 77 as the day progresses.
"I think it is going to be a nice day," Dahlen said. "It's enough wind to move around and have the boats get around the course. The north wind tends to be a little more variable. South usually tends to be more steady in power and direction. North wind can change in direction a lot more, so it's really important to be at the right part of the course before the wind shifts."
Because of the light wind, the course will be a length that accounts for boats possibly not going as fast as if there was a southern wind, but compared to last summer's course that was shortened plenty due to poor weather conditions, this year's race will certainly be more enjoyable for competitors.
"The course may be a little longer than last year, but because of the light wind, the boats will not be moving as fast," Dahlen said.
"Because of that, the course will probably be a bit shorter than what we have seen, but it will be nothing like last year. We will try to make the course a good length, so for the people who come from far away, they are not just out there for an hour. We want them to have a good experience."
Racing
Odinn, Ed & John Trombley (Plattsburgh)
Polar Express, Don Duley (Plattsburgh)
Buffalo Theory, Bill Fastigi (Winooski, Vt.)
Souvenir, Craig Meyerson (Peru)
Kuja2, Lawrence Robinson (Slingerlands)
Stratos, Tris Coffin (Shelburne, Vt.)
Muse, Doug Friant (South Londonderry, Vt.)
Foxy Lady, Jeff Hill (Shelburne, Vt.)
Rogue, Walt Marti (South Burlington, Vt.)
Lift Ticket 2.0, Sam Pratt (Richmond, Vt.)
Witchcraft, Mark Stata/Mike Parsons (Renselaer)
Buzz-On, Chuck Padula (Westford, Vt.)
Thankful, Gerry Couture (Thankful)
Rhumbrunner, Tim McCormick (Plattsburgh)
Oriel, Bill Rogers (South Burlington, Vt.)
San Sebastian, Raz Pascalau (Plattsburgh)
Cruising
Talisman, Les Velte (Londonderry, Vt.)
Le Saint Yves, Yves Vachon (Verdun, Quebec)
Schuss, Cameron Giezendanner (Underhill, Vt.)
Remedy II, William Whalen (Essex Junction, Vt.)
Meridian, Julie Trottier (Williston, Vt.)
Red October, Marshall Baker (Plattsburgh)
Summer Place, Tom Pillsworth (Plattsburgh)
Future Days, Johan Hawley (Glenmont)
Multihull
Big T 2, Kevin Novak (Delanson)
Blade Runner, Devin Van Zandt (Saratoga Springs)
Buzz, Peter Knapp (Schodack Landing)
Hobie 16, Bill Hotaling (Clifton Park)
Hot Tamale, Tom Sweet (Chazy Landing)
Shalom Shaboom, Kim Roberts (Duanesburg)
Space Station, Jeff Chapman (Huntington, Vt.)
This Side Up, Tom Field (Ravena)
Way 2 Many, Dan Kisel (Ballston Spa)
