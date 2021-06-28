Clinton County win streak rises to 10 games

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners ran their winning streak to 10 with a 9-4 win over the Champlain Mariners Monday night at Veterans Park at Post 1619.
The Champlain Mariners (15-2) are one of the top amateur baseball teams in Vermont and currently leading the Green Mountain Baseball League.
Kaden Myers struck out three in two scoreless innings, Wyatt Premore followed with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings, and Ethan Garrand struck out one in a scoreless inning. Anthony Marion struck out three in the final two innings.
Clinton County jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Zach Rainville led off the game with a double, moved to third on a groundout by Brady Doorey and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Duquette. Duquette reached first on an error by the right fielder and then stole second. After a fly out and a walk by Nolan Knight, Duquette scored on a single by Garrand. Knight scored when the shortstop made an error on a ground ball off the bat of Matt Brandes.
In the fourth inning, Clinton County scored four runs to run the score to 7-0. Brandes singled and stole second. After an out and a single by Bostyn Duquette, Brandes scored on a single to center by Rainville. Doorey followed with a single to load the bases and Jared Duquette lifted a sacrifice fly to score Bostyn Duquette. After a double steal by Rainville and Doorey, Ian McCasland drilled a two-run single to left.
Clinton County ran its lead to 9-0 in the fifth. After Brandes reached on a fielder's choice and Wyatt Premore singled, Bostyn Duquette singled to score Brandes and Rainville lifted a sac fly to score Myers.
Rainville finished 2-3 with a double and two RBI and Jared Duquette went 2-2 with a double and two RBI. Bostyn Duquette added two singles and an RBI.
"For the most part, we played really well," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "The team is starting to gel, and the kids are getting a better understanding of their roles. The Champlain Mariners is a men’s league team over in Vermont and they are always tough.
"We were able to take advantage of some early mistakes, which kind of got us rolling. We have the Adirondack Lightning (Tuesday) where I hope to shore up our pitching for the Rhode Island tournament."
Clinton County (10-2) is back in action tonight at Veterans Park with a 6 p.m. contest against the Adirondack Lightning.
—
Clinton County 9, Champlain 4
CH 000 003 1 — 4 10 2
CC 300 420 X — 9 10 2
Rushford, Angstan (5) and Bushey. Myers, Premore (3), Garrand (5), Marion (6) and Rainville. WP- Premore. LP- Rushford. 2B- Rainville (CC), Duquette (CC), Newton (CH).
