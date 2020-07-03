Clinton County splits pair of games in Ohio

JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Clinton County 19U Mariners split a pair of games at the Ohio Bruiser Tournament Friday.
Things were a bit rough in the first game as the Mariners suffered a 14-0 loss to Conneaut Post, but they turned it around and bounced back with a 12-1 victory over Mill Creek.
"It was not a bad day," Clinton County skipper Gary Duquette said. "The kids were pumped and excited, and it was just great to be out on a baseball field."
The team may have just been a little too excited, Duquette said, in the first game as the Mariners committed five errors and fell behind early.
Conneaut Post piled up seven runs in the first inning and added three more in the second.
Clinton County's Ian James McCasland broke up a no-hit bid being put up by Conneaut's Zachary Houghtaling with a double in the fifth.
"We just had a couple lapses in the field and on the basepaths, and our hitting and pitching just simply had a bad game," Duquette said.
Everything turned around quick for the Mariners in Game 2 of the day.
Zach Marlow got the pitching win and fanned seven batters, Zach Miner recorded two RBIs and McCasland recorded two more hits.
Austin Barnao had a triple to boost the Mariners' lineup, which finished the game strong with a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
"We were a lot more disciplined at the plate in the second game," Duquette said.
"Overall, just being out on the field was amazing. There was that moment where I was a little nervous, and it was awesome. It was like, 'Wow, I am on a baseball field again.'"
Clinton County will wrap up the weekend tournament with two games apiece Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
—
Conneaut Post 14, Clinton County 0 (5)
Clinton County 000 00 — 0 1 5
Conneaut Post 730 40 — 14 10 0
Myers- LP (1), Schiraldi (2), Izzo (2), Guerin (3). Houghtaling- WP. 2B- McCasland (CC).
Clinton County 12, Mill Creek 1 (5)
Clinton County 120 45 — 12 7 1
Mill Creek 100 00 — 1 1 3
Marlow- WP. Manna- LP, Pano (4) and Boehm. 3B- Barnao.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.