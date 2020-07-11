Clinton County Mariners ready for unique season

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.