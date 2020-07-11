Clinton County Mariners ready for unique season

PLATTSBURGH — This season will certainly be a bit unusual, but the Clinton County Sr. Mariners are still going to be playing baseball this summer.
The American Legion National Organization shut down all sponsorship and all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season in May, due to the coronavirus, but left the door open to traditional Legion teams competing independently.
The Mariners organization has taken the opportunity to do so.
THE TEAM
This year's team features a 16-player roster with plenty of experience.
"This is certainly a team that is not young by any means," Clinton County manager Gary Duquette said. "There's a lot of experience, and it's just really great for these kids to get out on a baseball field again."
There are strengths up and down the roster, Duquette said, with the pitching staff being deep and the lineup showcasing multiple skill sets.
A few players on the 2020 squad typically would not have been wearing the Mariners blue and white, but given the pandemic, some players from out of town have joined the team.
"Our pitching staff is probably the deepest it has ever been," Duquette said. "I can't think of a time when, on any given day, we could have five or six different guys we would have no problem handing the ball to."
SCHEDULE
Clinton County's season has gotten underway and will continue through mid-August.
There will be no district playoffs this season due to COVID-19, but there's plenty of action ahead for the Mariners.
In all, Clinton County is slated to play 29 games.
"Our main goal is to get these kids out in a safe environment where they can play baseball," Duquette said.
"We want them to continue to develop, so when they go to their college teams or whatever teams they are going to play on, they have more experience."
Clinton County is slated to play a doubleheader, weather pending, against the Middletown Cobras today beginning at 11 a.m. at Lefty Wilson Field.
—
2020 Clinton County Sr. Mariners
No. Name
3 Jesse Izzo
4 Austin Barnao
5 Kaden Myers
7 Jacob Schiraldi
8 Matt Brandes
10 Chris Paige
11 Ian McCasland
12 Ryley O'Connell
19 Zachary Miner
20 Zachary Rainville
22 Dylan Garrant
25 Bailey Marsh
31 Zachary Marlow
33 Ethan Garrand
40 Zach O'Connell
44 Kayden Guerin
