Clinton County crowned District IV champions

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to score a 10-4 win over the Washington County Warthogs and claim the New York State American Legion District IV title Wednesday at Veterans Park.
The Mariners advanced to the New York State Tournament in Saugerties beginning July 24.
Trailing 4-2, the first eight Mariners hitters in the sixth inning reached base and scored.
"Apparently the boys like making the coaching staff nervous," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "For the second game in a row, they waited until the sixth inning to start hitting."
Jared Duquette was hit by a pitch, and Nolan Knight followed with a single. After a wild pitch, JT LaPorte singled to left to score Duquette. Kaden Myers pinch ran for LaPorte and promptly stole second.
Pinch hitter Matt Brandes hit a sharp ground ball to short to score Knight with the tying run and advance Myers to third.
Brandes stole second and Myers raced home with the go-ahead run. Bostyn Duquette followed with a run-scoring single.
After Rainville and O’Connell were hit to load the bases, Ian McCasland hit a two-run single, Ethan Garrand hit a sacrifice fly and Jared Duquette added an RBI single.
Ian McCasland pitched six innings, allowed four hits, four runs and struck out 10 to earn the win. Jared Duquette hurled the seventh inning.
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first when Rainville singled and with two outs scored on an error.
After the Warthogs tied the game, Clinton County took a 2-1 lead in the second. With one out, Laporte reached on an error and after a fly out, scored on a single from Bostyn Duquette.
McCasland, Knight, Laporte and Bostyn Duquette each had two hits for the Mariners.
"Ian McCasland was great on the bump for 5-plus innings but tired in the sixth," Gary Duquette said. "The hitters picked him up in the last half of the sixth and then J. Duquette slammed the door. Johnny Laporte sparked the offense with the 2 RBIs that tied the game.
"Great team effort tonight, and hats off to Washington County for battling in both games this week."
—
Clinton County 10, Washington County 4
WC 010 003 0 — 4 6 2
CC 110 008 X — 10 11 1
Patch, Baylor (6) and Fish. McCasland, J. Duquette (7) and Rainville. WP- J. Duquette. LP- Patch. 2B- Patch (WC), Nelson (WC).
