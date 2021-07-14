PLATTSBURGH — Chazy Orchards found themselves down 2-1 at halftime, but that deficit did not last long.
Chazy stormed back to capture a 6-2 victory over 4th Ward F.C., Wednesday, in North Country Soccer League competition.
Sabou Tidjani scored twice for the winners, and Chris Taylor, Justin Kellett, Gabe Nuzzo and Nate Boule all found the back of the net once.
Alex Alejo assisted on three of the goals, and Brett Giroux was busy in net making 14 saves to pick up the victory.
Alex Follmer and Caleb Hamilton both tallied once for the Ward.
LAKE PLACID 4, WILDWOOD 1
Lake Placid picked up the win against crosstown rival Wildwood and had three separate goal scorers.
Evan Labrie tallied two times, and Hunter Wilmot and Owen Thompson both scored once.
MONDAY
PLATTSBURGH NUTS 2, SARANAC LAKE STORM 0
Ryan Kavanaugh put the Nuts on the board after an assist from Noah Lederman.
Kavanaugh doubled the Plattsburgh advantage later in the game thanks to a helper from Akeem Blake.
