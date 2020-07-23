CHAZY — Chazy Orchards secured the top seed in the North Country Men's Soccer League playoffs, Wednesday.
Thanks to a 2-0 win against Giroux's at Chazy Recreation Park, Orchards finished the regular season with a perfect 4-0 record and will not be back in action until the 1-4 semifinal matchup, Aug. 3.
Nate Boule and Sabou Tidjani accounted for Chazy's goals, and Keagen Briggs kept a clean sheet with four saves.
Boule found the back of the net off a Gabe Nuzzo assist 13:22 into the game, and Tidjani scored his goal with just over 10 minutes left in the opening half.
Orchards' defense shined throughout the game.
Matt Ormbsby's goal-saving volley right on his own goal line near the midway mark of the first half kept Giroux's off the board and highlighted Chazy's defensive effort throughout, which set the table for Orchards' next goal.
"Sabou Tidjani scored a beautiful free kick into the side netting," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said. "Set pieces and strong defense and Briggs in net pulled us through once again."
TJ Weeden made four saves for Giroux's, which capped off its regular season at 2-2.
The second through fifth seeds will be determined following the remaining two games that feature Plattsburgh Nuts against Happy Pike (Friday, July 24) and Happy Pike against 4th Ward (Monday, July 27).
Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
—
Chazy 2, Giroux's 0
Giroux's 0 0 — 0
Chazy 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, C, Boule (Nuzzo), 13:22. 2, C, Tidjani, 34:21.
Shots- Chazy 6, Giroux's 4.
Saves- Briggs, C, 4. Weeden, G, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.