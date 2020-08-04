Chazy remains undefeated, headed to title game

CHAZY — Chazy Orchards will have a chance to complete its undefeated run Thursday in the North Country Men's Soccer League championship.
Sabou Tidjani's goal, which came on a penalty kick with 34:37 elapsed in the first half, proved to be the difference as Chazy topped 4th Ward F.C., 1-0, in a semifinal, Monday, at Chazy Recreation Park.
Tidjani's goal combined with Keagen Briggs' 10-save shutout highlighted the win for Orchards.
"Matt Ormsby, Craig Botton and Keegan Briggs were the story of the game in the back for us," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said. "The three stood tall in allowing zero goals against as they have so many times this season."
4th Ward managed 10 shots on target but failed to net an equalizer.
Colden Mrak made four stops in the 4th Ward nets.
Orchards will now play the Plattsburgh Nuts in the league championship Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Nuts grabbed a 3-2 win over Giroux's in the other semifinal, which took place last week.
"We were able to weather a hard storm from the 4th Ward side and are lucky to come out on top," Giroux said. "We will definitely need to play better if we expect to walk away with the championship this Thursday against a young and hungry Nuts squad."
—
Chazy 1, 4th Ward F.C. 0
4th Ward 0 0 — 0
Chazy 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, C, Tidjani (PK), 34:37.
Shots- 4th Ward 10, Chazy 5
Saves- Briggs, C, 10. Mrak, 4W, 4.
