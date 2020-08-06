CHAZY — Chazy Orchards completed its undefeated run and took home a title Thursday.
Thanks to a 3-1 win over the Plattsburgh Nuts at Chazy Recreation Park, Chazy went on to capture the North Country Men's Soccer League championship.
Justin Kellet, Nate Boule and Sabou Tidjani all found the back of the net once, and Keagen Briggs made three saves in net en route to the victory for Orchards.
Play was tightly contested in the first half, but a little past the midway mark of the second, things began to open up.
Kellet drew first blood when he scored off an assist from Craig Botten at the 26:34 mark.
Just under 10 minutes later, Boule upped Chazy's advantage to two goals thanks to a Gabe Nuzzo assist, but the Nuts would not go away.
Plattsburgh's Riley Savastano put his team on the board with 43:46 gone in the final half.
Tidjani extinguished any hopes of a rally after a feed from Noah Lederman helped Orchards regain a two-goal advantage with 10 seconds remaining.
"All the credit to Nuts on a hard-fought, close game," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said. "It was a test of willpower. Overall a great, close game by both teams. Couldn’t have asked for a more competitive final."
Dawson Pellerin registered seven stops for Plattsburgh.
Matt Ormsby took home league MVP honors, while Tidjani won the Golden Boot and Briggs snagged the Golden Glove.
—
Chazy 3, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 — 1
Chazy 0 3 — 3
Second half- 1, C, J. Kellet (Botten), 26:34. 2, C, Boule (G. Nuzzo), 36:21. 3, P, Savastano, 43:46. 4, C, Tidjani (Lederman), 44:50.
Shots- Chazy 10, Plattsburgh 3.
Saves- Pellerin, P, 7. Briggs, C, 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.