Chazy nearly shuts out Happy Pike

CHAZY — Three different players accounted for goals in Chazy Orchards' 3-1 defeat of Happy Pike in North Country Men's Soccer League play Monday at Chazy Recreation Park.
Along with Chazy's quality offensive output, the Orchards' defense stood strong as well, finishing just one second short of a shutout as Happy Pike's Alec LaPierre found the back of the net at the 44:59 mark of the second half.
Sabou Tidjani put Chazy on the board with 4:27 to go in the first half.
Noah Lederman scored what turned into the game-winner when he tallied a goal at the 15:34 mark of the second half.
Lederman scored when he played a tricky free kick that bounced through untouched on its way into the net.
Justin Kellet provided some insurance for Orchards just over six minutes later off a free kick.
"Our big three in the back of (Matt) Ormsby, (Craig) Botten and (Keagen) Briggs were phenomenal again playing another solid 90 minutes, but it was super sub Cameron Giroux coming on to spark our offense, creating the ball for Sabou to put away his fourth on the season as he leads the NCSL golden boot race," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said.
"Set pieces were definitely a strong point of ours tonight, while Logan Julian dominated the field in the middle."
Briggs turned away six shots for Orchards, and Ben Norcross made three stops in the Happy Pike nets.
—
Chazy 3, Happy Pike 1
Happy Pike 0 1 — 1
Chazy 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, CO, Tidjani (C. Giroux), 40:33.
Second half- 2, CO, Lederman, 15:34. 3, CO, J. Kellet, 21:47. 4, HP, LaPierre, 44:59.
Shots- Happy Pike 7, Chazy 6
Saves- Briggs, CO, 6. Norcross, HP, 3.
